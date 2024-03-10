Search icon
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3081014
HomePhotos

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Here are the beautiful photos from the Sukhmani Sadana and Sunny Gill's wedding in Amritsar.

  • Aman Wadhwa
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 10, 2024, 03:56 PM IST

Actress and writer Sukhmani Sadana married producer and real estate developer Sunny Gill in Amristsar on March 3. The newlyweds shared the dreamy photos on their Instagram.

1. Sukhmani Sadana and Sunny Gill's intimate wedding

Sukhmani Sadana and Sunny Gill's intimate wedding
1/5

Sukhmani Sadana and Sunny Gill had a beautiful, intimate three day wedding in Amritsar, Punjab from March 1 to March 3. The festivities were attended by their loved ones, close family and friends.

2. Sukhmani and Sunny's 'most beautiful day' of their lives

Sukhmani and Sunny's 'most beautiful day' of their lives
2/5

Sharing the photos on their Instagram, Sukhmani and Sunny wrote the caption, "The Most Beautiful Day of Our Lives 03.03.24. We need all your love and blessings", with an infinity emoji.

3. Celebs pour in their wishes

Celebs pour in their wishes
3/5

Multiple celebrities including actors Gauahar Khan, Kritiki Kamra, Saumya Tandon, Manav Vij, Aditi Gautam, and casting director Mukesh Chhabra wished the couples in the comments section.

4. Who is Sukhmani Sadana?

Who is Sukhmani Sadana?
4/5

Sukhmani is known for writing the script of Diljit Dosanjh's Jogi, R Madhavan's Rocketry, Sharman Joshi's 1920 London, and others. She has also acted in shows like Tandav, The Broken News, Sacred Games, and Tanaav. Sukhmani was also seen in Anurag Kashyap's romantic drama Manmarziyaan in 2018.

5. Who is Sunny Gill?

Who is Sunny Gill?
5/5

Sunny is a real estate developer based in Vancouver, Canada, and is the brother of film producers Aman and Pawan Gill who have produced films like Jersey, Shehzada, Shadaa, and Puaada. Along with his brothers, Sunny is producing the upcoming Punjabi film Kudi Haryane Val Di starring Ammy Virk & Sonam Bajwa.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos
Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'
Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide
Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'
In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Lok Sabha polls: TMC releases list of 42 candidates from West Bengal, star cricketer Yusuf Pathan to contest from...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews