Headlines

Shweta Tiwari shares experience working in Indian Police Force: ‘Filmy people make TV actors feel small but…’

Weather Forecast: IMD issues cold day warning in five states for next 2 days; check details here

COVID-19 test made mandatory for patients with respiratory diseases, flu-like illnesses in this state

Ankita Lokhande gets Abhishek Kumar evicted from BB17 for slapping Samarth Jurel, netizens slam actress: 'Shame on you'

ICAI CA Result 2023: CA Final, Intermediate November result likely on January 9, details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shweta Tiwari shares experience working in Indian Police Force: ‘Filmy people make TV actors feel small but…’

This Indian batter had highest scores in first class, List A cricket in 2023; it's not Kohli, Shubman, Rahul, Rohit

'10 seconds mein 10 rehpata': Tehelka Bhai reacts to Abhishek Kumar slapping Samarth Jurel in Bigg Boss 17- Watch

Top 10 Pakistan batters with most ODI centuries

10 reasons why pistachios are good for health

Ten 40+ Bollywood celebs who are happily unmarried

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Nevada Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Defendant During Sentencing In Las Vegas Courtroom

Horrific! Fire Breaks Out In Teaching Block Of Delhi AIIMS, No Casualties Reported

Iran Bomb Updates: 103 Killed In Twin Bomb Blasts Near Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Tomb

Ankita Lokhande gets Abhishek Kumar evicted from BB17 for slapping Samarth Jurel, netizens slam actress: 'Shame on you'

Shweta Tiwari shares experience working in Indian Police Force: ‘Filmy people make TV actors feel small but…’

Vishnu Manchu's 5-years-old son Avram to debut in Kannappa, actor pens heartfelt note; fans react: 'Next-gen star'

HomeTelevision

Television

Ankita Lokhande gets Abhishek Kumar evicted from BB17 for slapping Samarth Jurel, netizens slam actress: 'Shame on you'

As expected, Ankita Lokhande suggests that Bigg Boss should eliminate Abhishek Kumar for his violent outburst towards Samarth Jurel. However, the actress is getting slammed by netizens.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 10:11 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bigg Boss 17: After slapping Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar had to pay for his outburst. In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss asks current house captain Ankita Lokhande to decide punishment for Abhishek Kumar. Ankita quickly says, "Abhishek ko yeh ghar chhod ke jana chahiye (Abhishek should leave this house)." After Ankita's decision, Bigg Boss announces that as per the decision of Ankita, Abhishek is eliminated from the house. 

Abhishek continues to apologise, and says, "Bigg Boss please main request karunga main nahi jana chahta," but the taskmaster doesn't change his order. Ayesha Khan and Mannara break down. When Abhishek was leaving the house, Vicky Jain hugs. Surprisingly, Ankita also hugs him, and he acknowledges her gesture. 

Here's the video 

As soon as the video promo was out, several netizens slammed Ankita Lokhande. A netizen wrote, "I Hope, #AbhishekKumar returns." Another netizen wrote, "#AnkitaLokhande, Shame on you." One of the netizens wrote, "Shame on you Ankita." An internet user wrote, "She was a vamp since start." Another internet user hoped, "Abhishek Return ayega 100% bcoz bigg boss eliminated kaa promo kabhi nahi dikhate." One of ther internet users wrote, "Feel bad for him." Hopefully, Salman Khan will address the whole incident at Weekend Ka Vaar.

Tehelka Bhai supports Abhishek Kumar

Sunny returned to Mumbai and he was spotted by the paparazzi at the airport. After posing for a fan, Tehelka walked towards the exit and interacted with Paps. Sunny said, "Bhai jis tarike se Abhishek ko provoke kiya gaya hai. Agar aapka Tehelka Bhai hota, 10 seconds ke andar 10 rehpata marta main. Agar main show mein hota toh 10 seconds mein 10 rehpata (The way Abhishek is been provoked, if I was inside the house, I would have slapped him 10 times in 10 seconds)."

Tehelka further hinted at his return to Bigg Boss 17. He said that he would party with Salman Khan, but he won't disclose the location. Before leaving, Sunny praised Mumbai's media.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Beautiful bride gracefully dances to Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai, internet loves it

Meet man who acquired struggling company together with Amitabh Bachchan, built it into Rs 28000 crore giant

Covid-19: India witnesses 760 new cases, 2 deaths amid JN.1 spike, active cases rise to 4,423

Spider emerges from man's ear in terrifying viral video, internet is scared

MP collector who questioned 'aukat' of driver transferred, CM Mohan Yadav says won’t tolerate such language

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE