Ankita Lokhande gets Abhishek Kumar evicted from BB17 for slapping Samarth Jurel, netizens slam actress: 'Shame on you'

As expected, Ankita Lokhande suggests that Bigg Boss should eliminate Abhishek Kumar for his violent outburst towards Samarth Jurel. However, the actress is getting slammed by netizens.

Bigg Boss 17: After slapping Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar had to pay for his outburst. In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss asks current house captain Ankita Lokhande to decide punishment for Abhishek Kumar. Ankita quickly says, "Abhishek ko yeh ghar chhod ke jana chahiye (Abhishek should leave this house)." After Ankita's decision, Bigg Boss announces that as per the decision of Ankita, Abhishek is eliminated from the house.

Abhishek continues to apologise, and says, "Bigg Boss please main request karunga main nahi jana chahta," but the taskmaster doesn't change his order. Ayesha Khan and Mannara break down. When Abhishek was leaving the house, Vicky Jain hugs. Surprisingly, Ankita also hugs him, and he acknowledges her gesture.

As soon as the video promo was out, several netizens slammed Ankita Lokhande. A netizen wrote, "I Hope, #AbhishekKumar returns." Another netizen wrote, "#AnkitaLokhande, Shame on you." One of the netizens wrote, "Shame on you Ankita." An internet user wrote, "She was a vamp since start." Another internet user hoped, "Abhishek Return ayega 100% bcoz bigg boss eliminated kaa promo kabhi nahi dikhate." One of ther internet users wrote, "Feel bad for him." Hopefully, Salman Khan will address the whole incident at Weekend Ka Vaar.

Tehelka Bhai supports Abhishek Kumar

Sunny returned to Mumbai and he was spotted by the paparazzi at the airport. After posing for a fan, Tehelka walked towards the exit and interacted with Paps. Sunny said, "Bhai jis tarike se Abhishek ko provoke kiya gaya hai. Agar aapka Tehelka Bhai hota, 10 seconds ke andar 10 rehpata marta main. Agar main show mein hota toh 10 seconds mein 10 rehpata (The way Abhishek is been provoked, if I was inside the house, I would have slapped him 10 times in 10 seconds)."

Tehelka further hinted at his return to Bigg Boss 17. He said that he would party with Salman Khan, but he won't disclose the location. Before leaving, Sunny praised Mumbai's media.