Akshay Kumar is tensed to go on The Entertainers tour with Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa; know why

Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, and Sonam Bajwa will be seen promoting their upcoming tour The Entertainers on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 06:50 PM IST

The Entertainers Tour/Akshay Kumar Instagram

Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, and Sonam Bajwa will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show this Sunday, February 26, to promote their upcoming North American tour named The Entertainers. The stars will be performing in Atlanta, New Jersey, Dallas, Orlando, and Oakland in March 2023.

In a new promo released by Sony TV on its social media handles, Akshay revealed that he is actually tensed to go on a foreign tour with four leading ladies as he joked that he will have to pretend to his wife Twinkle Khanna that he is sad otherwise he won't get to do another show. Kumar even added that Kapil should understand his situation being a married man himself.

The actor told the host and Archana Puran Singh, "Mujhe badi tension hai, mere saath chaar heroines jaa rahi hain foreign tour pe. Mujhe apne aap ko dukhi dikhana hai ghar pe. Agar aap khush ghar laute toh beta agla show kabhi nahi hoga (I am quite tense as I am travelling with four actresses that too on a foreign tour. At home, I have to show that I am upset. If I will return happy, there will never be any other show)".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay's latest comedy-drama Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi has shocked everyone with its disastrous opening of Rs 2.5 crore. The film is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam movie Driving Licence starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the leading roles.

Before Selfiee, Akshay's Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, and Ram Setu have also received a terrible response at the box office. His upcoming films include OMG 2, Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake, Capsule Gill, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and the next installment in the Hera Pheri series.

