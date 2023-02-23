Search icon
Aisha Ahmed recalls 'scary fight' she had with mother Rukhsar Rehman, says 'I just kept shouting...' | Exclusive

While promoting her new series Minus One: New Chapter, Aisha recalled an incident when she had an ugly outburst with her mother at 16.

Reported By:Simran Singh| Edited By: Simran Singh |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 02:02 PM IST

Rukhsar Rehman-Aisha Ahmed

Aisha Ahmed earned fame with her performance in shows like Adulting, Lock'd IN, and Minus One. The actress is now enjoying rave reviews for her latest release Minus One: New Chapter. In the new chapter, the actress continues playing the character of Riya, and she brings more subtlety and maturity to her character. 

In Minus One: New Chapter, Riya and Varun (Ayush Mehra) struggle to maintain their relationship, and they go through a tough phase in their love life. Recently, DNA got in touch with Aisha, and she shared the similarities she found in handling the reel and real-life relationships. During the interaction, Aisha recalls her ugly argument with her mother and actress Rukhsar Rehman. 

Watch the trailer of Minus One: New Chapter

Aisha narrates an incident from her teens and said, "We all have a certain trigger point, and once we reach there, there is an outburst. So I had a burst out with her. We usually don't argue, but that was an exception. I was around 16 years old, and I grew up in a boarding school for many years. Then after I moved in with my mother, I realised that she's having an opinion on everything. She kept on saying something about everything I was doing. It kept on increasing, and after a point, I lost my cool and started screaming." After taking a pause for a few seconds, she continues, "I had no idea what was I saying, I just kept shouting, and even broke the drinking glass with anger." 

Aisha further adds that the incident still scares her the most. However, she even applauded how her mother handled the situation, and how she reacted after the incident. "Mom never treated me like a child, thinking 'oh she's stupid, she doesn't know anything.' She just listened to me and we went to our room. The next day, I couldn't say anything to her, and even she didn't tell me anything. Then after a while, I broke down, and hugged her saying 'sorry mom, I love you.' She consoled me and said, 'I know you love me, and it happens, but it better not happen again." Ahmed adds, "My mom told me, 'I will respect everything and anything you say and your choices, but badtameezi nahi hogi phir se (you won't cross your limit again)'." Minus One: New Chapter is currently streaming in Lionsgate Play. 

 

