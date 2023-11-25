Headlines

Mahua Moitra says no referral order on Lokpal website on CBI PE

Rinku Singh reveals his cricketing idol ahead of IND vs AUS clash, it’s not MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli

When Kareena Kapoor revealed she first fell in love at 13 with this actor; and it’s not Shahid Kapoor or Saif Ali Khan

Mahua Moitra says no referral order on Lokpal website on CBI PE

Rinku Singh reveals his cricketing idol ahead of IND vs AUS clash, it’s not MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli

8 reasons to add fiber in you diet

10 Bigg Boss contestants who were called masterminds of Salman Khan’s show

Health benefits of drinking raisin water everyday

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

When Kareena Kapoor revealed she first fell in love at 13 with this actor; and it’s not Shahid Kapoor or Saif Ali Khan

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail sent to Oscars 2024 as independent entry? Vikrant Massey says, 'the film has...'

Television

After Orry, this K-pop singer to reportedly enter as wild card in Bigg Boss 17 house

After Orry, a K-pop singer to reportedly enter Salman Khan's reality game show Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 11:08 PM IST

Recently, Navid Sole and Jigna Vohra got evicted from the house and Orhan Awatramani aka Orry entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wild card contestant. Now if the reports are to be believed, a K-pop singer will enter the house as a wild card contestant. 

This K-pop singer is a member of the K-pop boy group Double-A. He is known for remaking the Hindi songs and his recent rendition of Jimmy Jimmy went viral on social media. He is none other than Aoora. 

A source told ETimes that the K-pop singer is set to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house in the first week of December. The source said, “Aoora is quite popular among Indians and is known for his renditions of popular Bollywood numbers. His love for India and Bollywood is known to everyone and that has enabled him to strike a chord with the audience here. He is expected to enter the house in the first week of December.” 

Earlier, Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai entered the house as wild card contestants, however, Manasvi got evicted within a week. Now, Orry has entered the house and it will be interesting to see what twist will he bring to the game. 

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar 

On this Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan called out Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui for trying to influence the game according to them and even called their game ‘boring’. Not only this, Salman Khan also bashed Khanzaadi for her behavior and indirectly revealed to Ankita that Sana Raes Khan and her husband Vicky had been holding hands recently. 

Meanwhile, tomorrow there will be a task in the house following Orhan Awatramani aka Orry’s entry into the house. It will be interesting to see what the task is all about and who will emerge as the winner.

