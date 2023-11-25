After Orry, this K-pop singer to reportedly enter as wild card in Bigg Boss 17 house

After Orry, a K-pop singer to reportedly enter Salman Khan's reality game show Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant.

Recently, Navid Sole and Jigna Vohra got evicted from the house and Orhan Awatramani aka Orry entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wild card contestant. Now if the reports are to be believed, a K-pop singer will enter the house as a wild card contestant.

This K-pop singer is a member of the K-pop boy group Double-A. He is known for remaking the Hindi songs and his recent rendition of Jimmy Jimmy went viral on social media. He is none other than Aoora.

BREAKING! K-Pop singer Aoora is confirmed to enter Bigg Boss 17 house as Wild card contestant. He will enter in the first week of December. pic.twitter.com/Mp6UoRXsCt — #BiggBossTak(@BiggBoss_Tak) November 25, 2023

A source told ETimes that the K-pop singer is set to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house in the first week of December. The source said, “Aoora is quite popular among Indians and is known for his renditions of popular Bollywood numbers. His love for India and Bollywood is known to everyone and that has enabled him to strike a chord with the audience here. He is expected to enter the house in the first week of December.”

Earlier, Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai entered the house as wild card contestants, however, Manasvi got evicted within a week. Now, Orry has entered the house and it will be interesting to see what twist will he bring to the game.

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar

On this Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan called out Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui for trying to influence the game according to them and even called their game ‘boring’. Not only this, Salman Khan also bashed Khanzaadi for her behavior and indirectly revealed to Ankita that Sana Raes Khan and her husband Vicky had been holding hands recently.

Meanwhile, tomorrow there will be a task in the house following Orhan Awatramani aka Orry’s entry into the house. It will be interesting to see what the task is all about and who will emerge as the winner.

