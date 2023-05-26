K-pop star Aoora gives electrifying twist to Mithun Chakraborty's iconic song Jimmy Jimmy, fans call it 'bawaal'

K-pop star Aoora gives electrifying twist to Mithun Chakraborty's iconic song Jimmy Jimmy

K-pop star Aoora popularly known for his songs like Love Back, Body Part, and Swag Se Swagat has come up with his latest rendition of the iconic song Jimmy Jimmy starring Mithun Chakraborty. The new version has a blend of Indian music elements and K-pop and the fans can't stop gushing about it.

The chartbuster track which was originally composed by late composer Bappi Lehri was from the movie Disco Dancer which starred Mithun Chakraborty. However, Aoora’s electrifying blend of Hindi and K-pop gave a new life to the iconic track. The song was released on Thursday on youtube by Saregama and has garnered a positive response.

Fans heaped praise on the actress and K-pop singer and showered their love in the comments section. One of the comments read, “Nice. You're pretty good in Hindi.. We all know it's a 14-year-old song but you made this like the new song.. Gajab.” Another wrote, “Complete new version of Jimmy. Love it.” Another wrote, “It's on loop now... Quite interesting.”

Talking about the song, Aoora said: "I am thrilled to sing in Hindi for the very first time and present the K-pop version of a beloved Bollywood song like Jimmy Jimmy which happens to be one of my favorites. This collaboration exemplifies my deep admiration for Indian music and my desire to create something truly special that resonates with fans from both cultures."

He further mentioned: "It has been such an honor to be able to work with India`s most prestigious label Saregama and to infuse the K-pop flavor in a wonderful song like Jimmy Jimmy. I had so much fun working on it, and it was also challenging to recreate it in the K-pop style while maintaining its original essence. Between me and my music producer Friday, we were, however, able to create a sound that I am very proud of. I hope that all my fans will remember this version for a very long time."

For the song, Aoora partnered with India`s oldest music label Saregama to recreate a K-pop version of the track. In February 2023, Aoora mesmerized Indian audiences with his concerts in Mumbai and Jammu and is now determined to foster cultural exchange between India and South Korea with his music.

(With Inputs from IANS)

Read Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi says veteran actor 'shouldn't have done' Kanti Shah's 'infamous' Gunda, here's why