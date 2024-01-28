Abhishek, Samarth bury the hatchet with hug, perform hilarious dance on 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' on BB17 grand finale

Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel's hilarious pole dance on Bigg Boss 17 finale leaves fans in splits

After 100 days, Bigg Boss 17 is finally coming to an end. Bharti, Harsh Lambachiya and Orry graced the grand finale of the show and hosted some fun games to entertain the audience and the contestants. Harsh and Bharti gave a task to Abhishek Kumar to do a pole dance with Samarth as the pole and after their hilarious dance, the two apologised each other.

A video of Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel is going viral on social media wherein they both can be seen dancing to Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Their dance together left the housemates in splits. Abhishek could be seen carrying Samarth in his arms while dancing and later dancing around him imagining him as a pole.

After their hilarious dance, Abhishek was heard saying sorry to Samarth Jurel for slapping him and in return Samarth also apologised to him for poking him. The two then hugged each other which followed by Bharti calling them 'best friends'. When asked Isha about Abhishek and Samarth's 'new relation', Isha Malviya reacted to their performance and them burying the hatched and joked, "I have decided to stay away from both of them."

The five finalists, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui and Arun Mahashetty will also be seen giving powerful performances in the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale. The evicted contestants and the family members of the finalists have also arrived at the grand finale to support their loved ones.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 will be a star studded night with energetic performances. Salman Khan will announce the winner of the show at midnight today. After lots of fun in the house, Krushna and Sudesh along with the ex contestants left the finalists for their last few moments in the reality show. Bigg Boss then took over and looked back at the successful season, lauding his top 5 finalists. The family members of the five finalists also entered the house before the big announcement to bless their children and wish them luck.