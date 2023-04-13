Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Wordle 664 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 14

To help you out, here is the Wordle 664 answer for April 14.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 11:42 PM IST

Wordle 664 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 14
Wordle 664 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 14

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 664 answer for April 14.

Wordle 664 answer for April 14

The answer of Wordle  664 for April 14 is THIEF. Thief is a person who steals another person's property, especially by stealth and without using force or threat of violence.

How to play Wordle game

  • Open any web browser on your device.
  • Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html
  • Type in the five letter word and press enter.
  • You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.
  • You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Javed Akhtar attend Satish Kaushik's prayer meet
Top 5 budget-friendly destinations where your Indian rupee can make you feel rich
Vidya Balan, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Sunny Leone: Actresses who have posed nude for Dabboo Ratnani
Dior Fashion Show: From Khushi Kapoor to Masaba Gupta, celebs who stun at Mumbai show, see pics
Meet Alba Baptista, girlfriend of Captain America actor Chris Evans: Check glamorous photos of Portuguese actress
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ramadan 2023: Sehri, Iftar timings for April 14 in Lucknow, Patna, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, other cities
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.