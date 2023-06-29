‘Without the Apple Watch...’: Man thanks Apple after life threatening head injury

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch has proved to be a life saving device over the years. The features that Apple’s smartwatch offers have saved many lives across the globe, especially in horrifying situations. Many users thank Apple Watch for the life they have today and another user joined that list last week when the smart wearable saved his life when he had a drastic fall. Canada-based man Alexander Laserson was saved when his Apple Watch Series 8 contacted the emergency services when he fell from a ladder and struck his head.

For those who are unaware, Apple Watch models have multiple built-in features that can save users from fatal or near-fatal situations. One such feature that Apple Watch 4 or later have is fall detection. As the name suggests, fall detection feature automatically contacts the emergency services and contacts if it detects that the user has experienced a hard fall and is not able to respond or move. The feature is turned on automatically for users over 55, but can also be enabled manually in settings.

When Laserson fell from the ladder, his Apple Watch Series 8 dialed emergency services and his wife. The man was rushed to the emergency room in an ambulance and he got seven stitches on the head. He thanks Apple for the technology that provided such a swift response to his fall.

"Without the Apple Watch, it is possible I would be dead by now," Laserson said. "The technology works." he said to AppleInsider.