WhatsApp to stop working on THESE smartphones from December 31, check full list here

WhatsApp ends support for old smartphones from time to time.

WhatsApp is the most used messaging platform across the world and millions of users rely on the Meta-owned app for their day to day conversation. To keep the platform secure for users, WhatsApp ends support for old operating systems from time to time. By stopping the support for outdated smartphones and operating systems, WhatsApp makes sure that its users are using the new versions of the app with better privacy and security options. Using outdated software can be pretty risky as its vulnerabilities are exposed and it can be exploited by any cyber criminal. Following the protocol, WhatsApp will be engine support for a range of Android and iOS smartphones from December 31.

Reports suggest that WhatsApp is ending support for around 49 phones across numerous brands including Apple, Samsung, Sony, LG, among others. The phones that won’t be able to use WhatsApp from December 31 are pretty old and only a few of those are capable of installing new operating systems. After WhatsApp ends support for these devices, they will stop getting updates and the messaging service will stop for them.

As mentioned earlier, the phones in the list are pretty old and there won’t be many users of such smartphones out there. If you are using an old smartphone, you can go through this list once.

Apple iPhone 5

Apple iPhone 5c

Archos 53 Platinum

Grand S Flex ZTE

Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

HTC Desire 500

Huawei Ascend D

Huawei Ascend D1

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend P1

Quad XL

Lenovo A820

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus 4X HD

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus F6

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus Nitro HD

Memo ZTE V956

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Sony Xperia Arc S

Sony Xperia miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight ZT

WhatsApp recently started to roll out a new verification option for lucky beta testers. As per a report by WABetaInfo, the feature will allow you to securely login to your WhatsApp account with a 6-digit code. In simple terms, the feature is quite similar to the one time password (OTP) login where you receive a new combination of 6-digits every time you try to login.