WhatsApp to stop working on THESE smartphones from December 31, check full list here

WhatsApp is the most used messaging platform across the world and millions of users rely on the Meta-owned app for their day to day conversation. To keep the platform secure for users, WhatsApp ends support for old operating systems from time to time. By stopping the support for outdated smartphones and operating systems, WhatsApp makes sure that its users are using the new versions of the app with better privacy and security options. Using outdated software can be pretty risky as its vulnerabilities are exposed and it can be exploited by any cyber criminal. Following the protocol, WhatsApp will be engine support for a range of Android and iOS smartphones from December 31.
Reports suggest that WhatsApp is ending support for around 49 phones across numerous brands including Apple, Samsung, Sony, LG, among others. The phones that won’t be able to use WhatsApp from December 31 are pretty old and only a few of those are capable of installing new operating systems. After WhatsApp ends support for these devices, they will stop getting updates and the messaging service will stop for them.
As mentioned earlier, the phones in the list are pretty old and there won’t be many users of such smartphones out there. If you are using an old smartphone, you can go through this list once.
Apple iPhone 5
Apple iPhone 5c
Archos 53 Platinum
Grand S Flex ZTE
Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
HTC Desire 500
Huawei Ascend D
Huawei Ascend D1
Huawei Ascend D2
Huawei Ascend G740
Huawei Ascend Mate
Huawei Ascend P1
Quad XL
Lenovo A820
LG Enact
LG Lucid 2
LG Optimus 4X HD
LG Optimus F3
LG Optimus F3Q
LG Optimus F5
LG Optimus F6
LG Optimus F7
LG Optimus L2 II
LG Optimus L3 II
LG Optimus L3 II Dual
LG Optimus L4 II
LG Optimus L4 II Dual
LG Optimus L5
LG Optimus L5 Dual
LG Optimus L5 II
LG Optimus L7
LG Optimus L7 II
LG Optimus L7 II Dual
LG Optimus Nitro HD
Memo ZTE V956
Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
Samsung Galaxy Core
Samsung Galaxy S2
Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
Samsung Galaxy Trend II
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
Sony Xperia Arc S
Sony Xperia miro
Sony Xperia Neo L
Wiko Cink Five
Wiko Darknight ZT
WhatsApp recently started to roll out a new verification option for lucky beta testers. As per a report by WABetaInfo, the feature will allow you to securely login to your WhatsApp account with a 6-digit code. In simple terms, the feature is quite similar to the one time password (OTP) login where you receive a new combination of 6-digits every time you try to login.