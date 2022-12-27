Nothing Phone (1) available at Rs 3,300 on Flipkart after Rs 34,699 discount, check details

The Nothing Phone (1) is currently listed at Rs 27,999 on Flipkart after Rs 10,000 off.

Nothing Phone (1) is the ‘most selling’ smartphone in its segment. Launched in India a few months ago by Carl Pei led UK-based firm Nothing, the Phone (1) received a phenomenal response in the market due to its distinctive look and feel. The Nothing Phone (1) was completely sold out in the initial sales and it received a great response from buyers even after the price hike. For those who are unaware, the Nothing Phone (1) was launched at a starting price of Rs 32,999 but the company later increased the price of the phone to Rs 33,999. The other variants of the smartphone also received a price hike of Rs 1,000. As the Christamas and New Year fever is on, this may be the right time to get a new phone for you as the Nothing Phone (1) is currently available at Rs 3,300 on Flipkart after Rs 34,699 discount.

The Nothing Phone (1) available at Rs 3,300 on Flipkart is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Phone (1) features a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. When it comes to camera, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra wide sensor. At the front, the Nothing Phone (1) sports a 16MP selfie shooter.

The Nothing Phone (1) is currently listed at Rs 27,999 on Flipkart after Rs 10,000 off. In addition to this, a 10% instant discount is available on Federal Bank Credit Cards, up to Rs 3,000 on orders of Rs 5,000 and above. This means that the price of the Nothing Phone (1) can be reduced by Rs 2,799. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 21,900 off in exchange for your old smartphone. With all the offers, you can get the Nothing Phone (1) at just Rs 3,300 on Flipkart after Rs 34,699 discount.