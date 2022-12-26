Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Twitter data of Salman Khan, Charlie Puth and over 400 million other users put on sale

The data of Twitter users stolen by the hacker contains devastating amounts of information.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 02:50 PM IST

Twitter data of Salman Khan, Charlie Puth and over 400 million other users put on sale
Image uses for representative purpose only. (Image: Reuters)

Twitter data of Salman Khan, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, American singer Charlie Puth and several other major accounts have been put up for sale on the dark web by hackers. The hacker, who claims to have stolen the data of nearly 400 million Twitter users, has offered a deal to Twitter.

As per Israeli cyber intelligence firm, Hudson Rock, the data of Twitter users stolen by the hacker contains devastating amounts of information, including e-mails and phone numbers of high-profile users. The firm has also shared pictures of the post on Twitter in which the hacker has shared information about the data leak.

"I am selling data of +400 million unique Twitter users that was scrapped via a vulnerability, this data is completely private," the hacker wrote in his post.

Also read: Firefox teams up with Tumblr to support Twitter rival Mastodon

"Twitter or Elon Musk, if you are reading this post, you are already at risk of GDPR fines for the data leak of over 54 million users. Now fines for data leak of 400 million users," said the hacker.

"Your best option to avoid paying $2.76 million in CDPR breach fines like Facebook did (due to 533 million users being scrapped) is to buy this data exclusively," it added.

He said that he is ready to deal with any middleman. Moreover, he mentioned that "I will delete this thread and will not sell this info again". (with inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Shah Rukh Khan birthday: Swades, Chak De India, Dil Se, movies that prove King Khan's acting prowess
XXX, Gandii Baat, Ragini MMS Returns: A look at erotic Hindi web series that raised eyebrows
Amid Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce buzz, meet other Pakistan cricketers who married Indian women
Winter diet for pregnant women: 5 food important during pregnancy
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visits Siddhivinayak temple with daughter Aaradhya, see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 555 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 26
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.