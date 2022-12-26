Twitter data of Salman Khan, Charlie Puth and over 400 million other users put on sale

Image uses for representative purpose only. (Image: Reuters)

Twitter data of Salman Khan, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, American singer Charlie Puth and several other major accounts have been put up for sale on the dark web by hackers. The hacker, who claims to have stolen the data of nearly 400 million Twitter users, has offered a deal to Twitter.

As per Israeli cyber intelligence firm, Hudson Rock, the data of Twitter users stolen by the hacker contains devastating amounts of information, including e-mails and phone numbers of high-profile users. The firm has also shared pictures of the post on Twitter in which the hacker has shared information about the data leak.

"I am selling data of +400 million unique Twitter users that was scrapped via a vulnerability, this data is completely private," the hacker wrote in his post.

"Twitter or Elon Musk, if you are reading this post, you are already at risk of GDPR fines for the data leak of over 54 million users. Now fines for data leak of 400 million users," said the hacker.

"Your best option to avoid paying $2.76 million in CDPR breach fines like Facebook did (due to 533 million users being scrapped) is to buy this data exclusively," it added.

He said that he is ready to deal with any middleman. Moreover, he mentioned that "I will delete this thread and will not sell this info again". (with inputs from IANS)