PARTY’S OVER! WhatsApp to STOP working on millions of smartphones, including Apple iPhones, from today; check full list

File photo

In a bad news for millions of smartphone users across the world, popular messaging app WhatsApp will not work on several Android smarpthones and millions of iPhone handsets from December 31.

It is to be noted that majority of the smartphones are Android models but two iPhone models - the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C – are also going to lose access to WhatsApp from December 31.

"Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates," WhatsApp said in a statement.

"To choose what to stop supporting, every year we, like other technology companies, look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest number of people still using them. These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp,” added the statement.

WhatsApp supports Apple iPhone models running iOS 12 or later and iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C are unable to upgrade to iOS 12.

"Before we stop supporting your operating system, you'll be notified directly in WhatsApp ahead of time and reminded a few times to upgrade," WhatsApp warned.

"We’ll update this page regularly to ensure that the latest operating systems that we support are listed."

WhatsApp will also stop working on smartphones that don't have Android 4.1 or newer.

Here's the list of Android phones which will lose access to WhatsApp:

-Archos 53 Platinum

- Grand S Flex ZTE

- Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

- HTC Desire 500

- Huawei Ascend D

- Huawei Ascend D1

- Huawei Ascend D2

- Huawei Ascend G740

- Huawei Ascend Mate

- Huawei Ascend P1

- Quad XL

- Lenovo A820

- LG Enact

- LG Lucid 2

- LG Optimus 4X HD

- LG Optimus F3

- LG Optimus F3Q

- LG Optimus F5

- LG Optimus F6

- LG Optimus F7

- LG Optimus L2 II

- LG Optimus L3 II

- LG Optimus L3 II Dual

- LG Optimus L4 II

- LG Optimus L4 II Dual

- LG Optimus L5

- LG Optimus L5 II

- LG Optimus L5 II Dual

- LG Optimus L7

- LG Optimus L7 II

- LG Optimus L7 II Dual

- LG Optimus Nitro HD

- Memo ZTE V956

- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

- Samsung Galaxy Core

- Samsung Galaxy S2

- Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini

- Samsung Galaxy Trend II

- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

- Sony Xperia Arc S

- Sony Xperia miro

- Sony Xperia Neo L

- Wiko Cink Five

- Wiko Darknight ZT

In order to continue using WhatsApp you need to upgrade to a newer model.