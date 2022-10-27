WhatsApp may soon allow you to forward images, GIFs and more with captions

WhatsApp

WhatsApp users may soon be able to send captions while forwarding a file to other users. As per a report by WABetaInfo, a few WhatsApp beta testers are now able to forward images, videos, GIFs, and documents, with a caption. The ability to add captions with a forwarded file came with a new WhatsApp beta update for Android users. The beta update has been rolled out through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version of the app up to 2.22.23.15.

It is worth noting that references for the beta feature were first spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.23.5 update last week. According to the screenshot shared in the report, the users who have received the feature are now able to see a new message box at the bottom that also allows them to remove the caption by tapping the dismiss icon in the caption view.

As mentioned earlier, the feature is only available to a limited number of Android users. To check if the feature is available for you, you can try forwarding an image with a caption.

After adding avatars in Instagram, Meta has also reportedly started to roll out avatars for WhatsApp as well. As per an old report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has added Facebook-like avatars for some lucky beta testers on Android platform. With the update, a few users are able to use Facebook like avatars as their profile picture and stickers as well.

As per the screenshot shared in the report, once you create an avatar, WhatsApp will create a new sticker pack for you so you can share it with your friends and family. To check if you have received the feature, you need to go to Settings in your WhatsApp app. If you are able to see a new ‘Avatar’ section, it means that you can create your own Avatar and share it with your contacts on WhatsApp.