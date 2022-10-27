Search icon
Apple rolls out new iCloud web beta preview, here’s how you can try

The new web interface is available at `beta.icloud.com` for beta preview.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

Apple

Tech giant Apple on Thursday announced a newly designed iCloud web interface for beta preview.

Apple users can access the private information they keep in iCloud from any location through the iCloud web. This includes every image, text and other files they create on their iPhone or other Apple devices.

It give users a customised homepage for a more individualised experience and makes it simple for them to access their most recent information.

Additionally, users can simply use iCloud+ services like Hide My Email and Custom Email Domain from the web, as well as find useful information about their iCloud+ plan.

The new web interface is available at `beta.icloud.com` for beta preview.

Earlier, the iPhone maker began testing a major redesign to the iCloud Mail experience on the web, which brought its webmail service more in line with design changes made in macOS Big Sur.

The new design looked more similar to the Mail app which was available on the iPad and Mac, as it featured a cleaner interface with thicker icons.

It seemed that Apple finally brought a more modern look to the iCloud web, starting with Mail -- other iCloud web apps were still with the old design even on the beta website.

