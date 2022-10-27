Apple may launch its largest iPad next year, tipped to feature 16-inch display

Apple iPad Pro

Apple will reportedly launch a new 16-inch iPad next year. In a first, a report by The Verge has revealed that the company may soon launch its biggest Apple iPad yet. For those who are unaware, the largest iPad that Apple currently sells is the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro. The bigger iPad will help the creative workers and designers. It will also back the Stage Manager that the company introduced with iPadOS 16 that was rolled out earlier this week.

The rumours of a bigger Apple device was also suggested by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, however it was not clear if it will be an iPad or Macbook. Gurman said that the company may launch a larger device within the next year or two.

Ross Young, a supply chain analyst, backed up the forecast and predicted a 14.1-inch iPad Pro with Mini LEDs and a ProMotion display might be available as early as next year. Recently, another report had said that the global technology brand might launch its first foldable iPad rather than iPhone in 2024.

It was forecasted that the iPhone maker began experimenting with foldable technology. The company was exploring foldable technology for displays of around 20-inches in size.

According to the report, if Apple encountered any technical difficulties with the foldable phone, there would be a "feeding frenzy" among haters who would blame the tech giant for the flaws.

(with inputs from IANS)