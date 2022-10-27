Nothing Ear (Stick) launched in India, here’s everything you need to know

Nothing has finally launched the much anticipated Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds in India. The Nothing Ear (Stick) is the company’s most advanced audio product yet. The Nothing Ear (Stick) is priced at Rs 8,499 and will be available from November 4. The new earbuds feature a unique design just like other products from the brand and are claimed to offer a premium experience. Here is everything you need to know about the new Nothing Ear (Stick) earbuds.