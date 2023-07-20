WhatsApp launches new application for Android watches, no need to carry your phone

It is worth noting that WhatsApp users on Wear OS 3 no longer need to carry their phone to stay connected.

WhatsApp for Android smartwatches was first teased at the annual Google I/O 2023 conference and now, Meta has started to roll out the WhatsApp app for Google Wear OS smartwatches. This means that Wear OS can now start new WhatsApp conversations, reply to messages, and take calls from their wrist.

It is worth noting that WhatsApp users on Wear OS 3 no longer need to carry their phone to stay connected. They can respond to friends and family using their voice, emojis, quick replies or text. “We look forward to bringing WhatsApp to even more devices in the future,” said the company.

The users will also be able to respond with voice messages, emoji, regular text, and quick replies. If they have an LTE-capable Wear OS 3 watch, they will even be able to respond to messages without the smartphone nearby.

According to reports, releasing the Wear OS app now builds momentum for Samsung's ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event next week, apart from making Wear OS more appealing to billions of WhatsApp active users. (with inputs from IANS)