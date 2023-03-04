Warning: Beware of cheap Apple iPhones sold on Instagram, Delhi man duped of Rs 29 lakh; scam details inside

Apple iPhone scam on Instagram | Representational Photo

Delhi resident Vikar Katiyar was recently defrauded of Rs 29 lakh in a scam running on Instagram on the pretext of selling Apple iPhones for cheap. Katiyar told police that he came across an Instagram page where iPhones were listed at discounted prices.

Tempted to buy one for cheap, he did his due diligence to ensure that the page was a genuine one. He even contacted old buyers from another Instagram page who confirmed that the page was a genuine one, his complaint said.

Katiyar contacted the listed phone number to buy the discounted iPhone and was asked to pay Rs 28000 (30 percent of the iPhone’s cost) as advance. After paying the advance, the scammers tried to get more money out of him in the name of customs holding clearance and other tax issues.

The victim ended up transferring a total of Rs 28,69,850 in different accounts in the hope that the issues will be sorted and he will get his cherished iPhone and his money back. The scammers have not stopped here but are demanding more money to get his case settled and the iPhone delivered along with the refund, he said in his complaint.

This is not the only such case, such frauds on Instagram in the name of selling cheap iPhones occur from time to time. One such scammer was nabbed by Delhi Police from Kolkata a year ago after he had duped a man of Rs 48,000 on pretext of selling iPhones.

Social media platforms like Reddit and Quora are full of threads of such instances where people have fallen prey to scammers pretending to sell Apple iPhones for discount on Instagram.

(Inputs from PTI)