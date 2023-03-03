ChatGPT fails UPSC exam: Out of 100 questions, it answered correctly only...

Photo: Reuters

Although Open AI's ChatGPT may have passed the Wharton MBA exam, a new report claims that it bombed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, which is used in India to test and hire candidates for government jobs.

The chatbot, which debuted in November 2022, has caused waves in the scientific, artistic, and technical communities, to the point that its potential to displace human workers has been called into doubt. There is a widespread assumption that you may find the solutions to any problem by chatting on ChatGPT. But the UPSC test disproved that.

The chatbot failed to pass even the preliminary rounds of the UPSC exam, despite having previously passed some of the most difficult exams in the world, such as the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, the US medical exam, and the US bar exam for law.

To those who are unfamiliar, the Union Public Service Commission is responsible for administering a number of government exams in order to choose qualified applicants for positions in the Indian government.

Analytics India Magazine (AIM) made it possible to develop the chatbot. In response to the question, "Do you think you can pass the UPSC prelim exam?",the publication pointed out that it was aware of the challenge ahead of time. The chatbot was forced to admit that it lacked the knowledge to provide a certain response about whether or not it would pass the test.

AIM gave ChatGPT the whole set of 100 questions from the UPSC Prelims 2022 Question Paper 1 (Set A). The magazine publisher was surprised that ChatGPT only got 54 of them right. In order to pass the UPSC test, the general category applicant cutoff was 87.54, indicating that ChatGPT did not make the grade.

You should realise that ChatGPT's information is restricted till September of 2021. That's why it couldn't provide adequate responses to India-specific questions on current events. That, however, is not the case.

The so-called "know-it-all" chatbot bombed the UPSC exam in all three categories (Geography, History, and Economics). The chatbot also added a "None of the above" option to several multiple-choice questions when it realised that one of the choices wasn't included.

Many people believe that the UPSC exam is the most difficult test in the world. Approximately 11-12 lakh people take the test year, but barely 5% go to the mains.