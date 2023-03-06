Vivo V27 Pro now available for purchase in India via Flipkart Holi sale, check details

Vivo V27 Pro

Vivo recently launched the Vivo V27 series in India. The new Vivo V27 series succeeds the Vivo V25 series that was launched in India last year. The new lineup consists of two smartphones - Vivo V27 and Vivo V27 Pro. The Vivo V27 Pro is a rebranded version of the Vivo S16 Pro and it is now available for purchase in India via Flipkart. The Vivo V27 Pro comes in three configurations - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage priced at Rs Rs 37,999, Rs 39,999 and Rs 42,999 respectively. The smartphone comes in two colour options - Noble Black and Magic Blue.

The Vivo V27 series features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with curved edges. The display gets 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 10-bit colors, and an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the Vivo V27 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset and the Vivo V27 is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200v chipset.

When it comes to cameras, the smartphones get a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V primary camera with OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a ring flash that has three LEDs. For video calls and selfies, the phones get a 50MP camera at the front with support for autofocus. The phones run Android 13 OS-based FunTouch OS 13.