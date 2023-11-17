This company is offering Rs 83 crore salary to poach top employees from Google, Meta, here's why

By February of the previous year, OpenAI had onboarded around 93 individuals who previously held positions at Google or Meta, signaling a significant influx of talent from these tech giants.

OpenAI has been aggressively recruiting talent from major tech competitors like Meta and Google, aiming to bolster its workforce for the development of its AI technologies, notably ChatGPT. Reports suggest that OpenAI has enticed potential candidates with staggering annual salaries, reaching as high as Rs 83 crore. This move reflects their determination to attract top-tier researchers and tech professionals from rival companies.

Acknowledgments in OpenAI's ChatGPT launch post revealed the involvement of former Google researchers, underscoring the company's recruitment success. By February of the previous year, OpenAI had onboarded around 93 individuals who previously held positions at Google or Meta, signaling a significant influx of talent from these tech giants.

Job postings for research engineers at OpenAI showcased an impressive salary range of $245,000 to $450,000 annually (approximately Rs 2 crore to Rs 3.8 crore), coupled with substantial equity and additional benefits, culminating in the mentioned Rs 83 crore figure.

OpenAI's recruitment drive, as conveyed by Jan Leike, the head of super alignment, emphasizes the need for passionate individuals adept at machine learning, critical thinking, and coding, particularly those inclined toward making AI safer and aligned with human interests.

Notably, CEO Sam Altman has expressed a welcoming stance toward young talent, mentioning that exceptional undergraduates without a Ph.D. could find a place at OpenAI based purely on their talent and contributions. Atty Eleti, a software engineer at OpenAI, echoed this sentiment, encouraging interested individuals to demonstrate their skills using OpenAI's APIs, contribute to open-source projects, and potentially secure a job by emailing Sam Altman directly at sam@openai.com.