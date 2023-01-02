THESE Apple iPhone users can no longer use WhatsApp, but there is an alternative

WhatsApp on Apple iPhone.

WhatsApp ends support for older smartphones from time to time and with the new year 2023, the Meta-owned messaging platform has ended support for a range of Android and iOS smartphones. From January 1, WhatsApp has ended support for the popular Apple iPhone 5 and Apple iPhone 5C. This means that users with Apple iPhone 5 and Apple iPhone 5C are no longer able to access WhatsApp on their smartphones. It is worth noting that WhatsApp has ended support for iOS 11 and as the Apple iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C can not upgrade to iOS 12, that’s why the smartphone can no longer use the messaging platform. Even if you have a newer iPhone model but you are still using iOS 11, you will have to upgrade to the latest iOS versions to continue using WhatsApp.

If you have an older Apple iPhone model and you can not or you do not wish to upgrade to newer iOS versions, you can use the popular WhatsApp alternatives that are available on the Apple App Store. One such WhatsApp alternative that works on older Apple iPhone models is Telegram. You can use Telegram on smartphones, tablets, and even computers. We have apps for iOS (9.0 and above), Android (6.0 and up), a native macOS app and a universal desktop app for Windows, macOS, and Linux. Telegram Web can also help to quickly do something on the go.

Along with iOS 11, WhatsApp has also ended support for old Android smartphones running Android 4.1 or older. There are scores of phones that can no longer upgrade to newer Android versions. The list of phones that can not support WhatsApp any more include popular models from Samsung, Sony, Huawei, LG and others.