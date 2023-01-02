Netflix likely to ban password sharing from 2023: Know who will be allowed to share accounts

Netflix will most likely ban password sharing from 2023

Netflix is one of the most popular yet someone expensive OTT platforms for digital content consumers all across India, which is why password sharing among friends and family is a common practice. However, this practice could be banned soon by Netflix.

Due to the apparent loss of revenue and the lack of new users signing up on the platform, it is expected that OTT giant Netflix will most likely be banning the practice of password sharing among friends and family from the year 2023, as per media reports.

Over the years, Netflix has cited password sharing as one of the major reasons behind the loss of subscribers. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Netflix is planning to put an end to this problem by stopping password sharing beyond one household.

It must be noted that as per media reports, the ban on Netflix password sharing is set to be implemented in the United States and the United Kingdom before it is implemented in India, giving users here a few more months to get their Netflix subscriptions.

Here are some of the rules which might be implemented by Netflix –

The new policy regarding the ban on password sharing will most likely be rolled out by Netflix in 2023, in the United States, with other countries to follow.

It is expected that people living in the same household will be allowed to share their Netflix passwords since they will be connected by the same WIFI network or IP addresses.

Apart from the password-sharing ban, it is likely that Netflix will also implement a new rule, enabling users to rent pay-per-view content using their subscriptions.

Netflix might also consider launching an advertisement-based subscription package in the near future, with the trials expected to commence in 2023.

OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime , and HBO have already made password-sharing illegal in the United Kingdom, saying that it is against their copyright law. Further, Netflix has actively been discouraging its users from sharing their passwords with their friends as their subscription rate has taken a significant hit.

