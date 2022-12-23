Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

OTT news: Sharing Netflix password could soon become illegal in THIS country

The IPO said that password sharing for streaming accounts may amount to "secondary copyright infringement".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 10:58 AM IST

OTT news: Sharing Netflix password could soon become illegal in THIS country
File photo

To allow them to access the content on the streaming service, many Netflix users around the world give their account passwords to family members and friends. According to the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) in the United Kingdom, the practice may lead to criminal charges being brought against such users.

According to the IPO, sharing passwords for streaming accounts could be “secondary copyright infringement”.

As part of its increased efforts to persuade rogue subscribers to pay up, Netflix has already stated that it will begin charging users for password sharing early in the following year.

In guidance published this week, the IPO said: "Pasting internet images into your social media without permission, or accessing films, tv series or live sports events through Kodi boxes, hacked Fire Sticks or apps without paying a subscription is an infringement of copyright and you may be committing a crime."

An earlier version of the text made mention of password sharing, but IPO quickly deleted it. According to Independent, the government agency's spokesperson later confirmed that the law and its instructions remained the same.

The streaming giant is free to file a lawsuit if necessary, according to the IPO.

Customers who share their passwords with people they don't live with will now face stricter penalties from Netflix. Earlier this year, when announcing its first quarter results, Netflix stated that more than 100 million households worldwide use shared passwords, which had an impact on its revenue.

According to the streaming giant, more than 100 million additional households who do not pay for the television streaming service share accounts with the company's roughly 222 million paying customers.

According to a report in The Verge, the company had last year experimented with an account verification tool to keep unauthorised users from mooching off of others' accounts.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
Beware! There can be hidden cameras in your hotel room, check how to spot one
Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple to take blessing from Lord Ganesha on his birthday, photos go viral
Viral Photos of the Day: Priyanka Chopra poses for paps, Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte promote Monika O My Darling
Shraddha Walker murder: 5 most horrific crimes that took place in Delhi, Dehradun, Jabalpur and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 552 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.