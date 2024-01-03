Telegram announces colourful calls, largest bot update

Headlines

EPFO extends deadline by 5 months for employers to upload details of those opting higher pension

DNA TV Show: Why hasn’t Centre implemented CAA despite passing it four years back?

Nupur Shikhare's wedding attire of baniyan and shorts sparks angry reactions: 'Nothing cool, it's an insult to everyone'

Would be great if Nitish Kumar is made INDIA bloc convenor: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: 23 wickets fall, India lead by 36 runs at stumps on Day 1 in Cape Town

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

EPFO extends deadline by 5 months for employers to upload details of those opting higher pension

DNA TV Show: Why hasn’t Centre implemented CAA despite passing it four years back?

Nupur Shikhare's wedding attire of baniyan and shorts sparks angry reactions: 'Nothing cool, it's an insult to everyone'

Weight loss: 6 benefits of honey lemon water on an empty stomach

Inside photos from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

Youngest captains to win IPL trophy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

Shocking! 12 Killed In Collision Between Bus And Truck In Assam's Golaghat

Israel Hamas War: Hamas Deputy Leader Saleh Al-Arouri Killed In Alleged Israeli Drone Strike

Japan Earthquake: Horrific Visuals As Quake Rattles Vehicles In Japan's Toyama

Nupur Shikhare jogs 8 km on Mumbai roads, plays dhol on his way to wedding with Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan

Salaar producer Vijay Kiragandur reveals release date of Prabhas-starrer's sequel: 'Part 2 will be like Game of Thrones'

Actress Smriti Kalra shares what prompted her to take solo trip across Northeast: 'I feel empowered'

HomeTechnology

Technology

Telegram announces colourful calls, largest bot update

The redesigned calling interface marks a new step forward, featuring new animations and beautiful backgrounds that adapt to the call’s status— whether it’s ringing, active, or concluded.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 04:07 PM IST

article-main
Telegram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Encrypted messaging platform Telegram on Tuesday unveiled new updates, featuring a range of exciting enhancements aimed at elevating user experience.

The update introduces colourful calls, a visually stunning Thanos Snap Effect for deleted messages, and the largest Bot update for over 800 million monthly active users.

Telegram introduced a significant overhaul to its calling feature, allowing users to engage in conversations, activate their cameras, or share their screens — all within the secure confines of end-to-end encryption, accessible across every platform.

The redesigned calling interface marks a new step forward, featuring new animations and beautiful backgrounds that adapt to the call’s status— whether it’s ringing, active, or concluded.

“This update addresses numerous bugs and interface glitches, underlining Telegram’s commitment to providing a seamless user experience,” said the company,

Building on the experimental vaporize animation introduced on iOS last month, Telegram brought energy-efficient Thanos Snap Effect to both iOS and Android.

This animation accompanies the deletion of any message, adding an extra layer of visual delight to the messaging experience.

Telegram also announced an update to its Bot Platform, marking a pivotal moment in the platform’s evolution.

“Telegram’s versatile and free bot platform empowers developers to seamlessly integrate diverse services into the Telegram ecosystem, from simple chat bots to robust mini-apps capable of replacing entire websites,” said the company.

Among the many additions, bots can now react to messages, oversee reactions, manage quotes and links, and even send replies to other chats or topics.

“The enhancements extend further, allowing bots to retrieve information about giveaways and boosts in channels where they hold administrative roles,” said Telegram.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett see change in net worth; know who gained most

Dunki vs Salaar: Rajkumar Hirani admits box office clash affects both films' earnings, calls it inescapable | Exclusive

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa register their lowest Test score against India after being bowled out for 55 runs

COVID-19: India reports 573 new cases, 2 deaths; 312 JN.1 cases so far

Telegram announces colourful calls, largest bot update

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE