Snapchat will now recommend you sounds for your photos and videos

Snapchat

Since launching Sounds, videos created with music from Sounds on Snapchat have collectively resulted in over 2.7 billion videos created and over 183 billion views. Following that path, Snapchat has announced Sounds Recommendations for Lenses and Sounds Sync for Camera Roll, new Sounds creative tools that make it even easier to create and share. Sounds Recommendations for Lenses is a new way for Snapchatters to find relevant Sounds to complement a Lens. When applying a Lens to a photo or video, Snapchatters can tap the Sounds icon to access a list of relevant Sounds to add to a Snap. Available in the US and rolling out globally on iOS and Android.

Sounds Sync for Camera Roll photos and video allows Snapchatters to create montage videos that are automatically in rhythm to the beat of audio tracks from the Sounds library. Snapchatters can select between 4-20 photos/videos from their camera roll. Available in the US and rolling out globally on iOS and coming to Android in March.

“By expanding the Sounds experience, Snapchat is making it easier and faster for Snapchatters to discover and share the music they love with friends,” said Manny Adler, Head of Music Strategy at Snap. “Snapchat has also created a unique opportunity for artists to reach a valuable and engaged audience, while then also leading fans to listen to the full song on streaming services.”