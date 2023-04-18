Samsung Galaxy M14 5G budget smartphone launched in India: Price, specs and more

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G smartphone has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 13,490 in India. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup, 6000mAh battery, FHD+ display and three colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G: Price and availability

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations - 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB priced at Rs 13,490 and Rs 14,990 respectively. Available in three colours -- Icy Silver, Berry Blue and Smoky Teal -- Galaxy M14 5G will go on sale at 12 noon on April 21.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display and a 50MP triple camera. The F1.8 lens enables low-light photography with great clarity. The device sports a 13 MP front camera for selfies.

With its 6000mAh battery, the Galaxy M14 5G claims to last for up to two days without charging.

The smartphone also supports 25W fast charging that can recharge your phone in quick time, said the company. The device houses a segment-leading 5nm Exynos 1330 processor for multi-tasking. It has a power-efficient CPU structure and provides smooth and immersive 3D graphics for a better gaming experience.

Galaxy M14 5G comes with up to 12GB of RAM with RAM Plus feature. The device supports ‘Secure Folder' for enhanced security and privacy when it comes to storing personal data and applications.

It comes with One UI 5.1 Core based on Android 13. Samsung said it will provide up to 2 generations of OS upgrades and up to 4 years of security updates for Galaxy M14 5G.