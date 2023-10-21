Received an urgent electricity bill disconnection message? Beware of scams, stay safe with these tips

Beware of fake electricity bill messages threatening disconnection; scammers use urgency to steal sensitive information and money.

Have you received a message threatening electricity disconnection due to an unpaid bill? Beware of scams targeting unsuspecting individuals nationwide. Scammers use deceptive tactics, posing as official electricity departments, to create a sense of urgency and trick people into sharing sensitive information.

What's the electricity bill scam?

Fraudsters send fake messages, appearing official, claiming recipients have unpaid bills and threatening immediate power disconnection. Crafted to seem genuine, these messages may include logos, language, and even personal details. Many have fallen victim to this scam, losing significant amounts of money.

Stay safe with these tips:

Verify unsolicited messages: If you get a message about an unpaid electricity bill, don't respond or click links. Contact your electricity provider directly using the official contact details on your bill.

Avoid unsolicited payment links: Do not make payments through links or phone numbers provided in unsolicited messages. Confirm payment details directly with your electricity provider.

Recognize scam warning signs: Scammers use urgent language, threats of disconnection, and requests for personal information. If you notice these signs it's likely a scam.

Protect your personal information: Never share personal details with unsolicited contacts including your name, address, phone number, bank account or Social Security number.

Report suspected sacams: If you suspect a scam report it to your electricity provider and the authorities immediately.