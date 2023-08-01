OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G India sale date officially revealed, check discounts and features of Nothing Phone (1) rival

OnePlus Nord CE3 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G processor. The device offers up to 12GB of RAM.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G made its debut at the OnePlus Nord Summer launch event last month along with OnePlus Nord 3 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds 2r. OnePlus has now announced the availability of the eagerly awaited OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will go on sale starting 4th August, 12:00 PM. The 8GB+128GB variant will be available at Rs 26,999 and the 12GB+128GB variant will be available for purchase for Rs 28,999, across amazon.in, oneplus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, offline partners and the OnePlus store app. At this price, the phone ditrectly stacks against the 'best-seller' Nothing Phone (1).

Customers on oneplus.in can avail Rs 2000 Instant bank Discount with ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Debit Cards,Credit Card EMI & OneCard. Moreover, customers on amazon.in can avail Rs 2000 Instant bank Discount with SBI Credit Cards, Debit Cards & Credit Card EMI

The OnePlus Nord CE3 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G processor. The device offers up to 12GB of RAM, enabling OnePlus Nord CE 3 to easily multitask between up to 24 apps at the same time. All this is powered by a large 5000mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC charging, giving users a day's power in as little as 15 minutes.

OnePlus Nord CE3 5G features a premium and compact design with a 93.4% screen-to-body ratio, as is available in beautiful colorways - Aqua Surge and Gray Shimmer. Both colorways feature stainless steel camera surrounds to protect the flagship 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 processor with enhanced portrait capabilities.