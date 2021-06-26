Now link vaccine certificate to passports via CoWIN app, step-by-step process here

There is some good news for international travellers. In a big relief, the Centre's CoWIN portal has now enabled users to link their COVID-19 vaccination certificates to passports.

Giving all details on the linking process the official handle of the Aarogya Setu app tweeted, "Now, you can update your passport number in your vaccination certificate."

The Aarogya Setu app also allows for a one-time name change to ensure that the name on the Vaccine Certificate and the passport are the same.

If there is a mismatch of details meaning the name on the certificate does not match the name on the passport, the person can request for name correction as well on the website.

How to link your passport to your vaccination certificate

Go to the official portal of CoWIN - www. cowin.gov.in.

Log in with your credentials.

Select the 'Raise an issue' option.

Click on the 'Passport' option and select the person, whose certificate you want to link, from the drop-down menu.

Enter your passport number.

Submit the details.

Once this process is complete, the user will receive the new updated certificate in seconds.

Guide to edit personal details

Go to the official portal of CoWin -- www. cowin.gov.in.

Select the 'Raise an issue' option.

Click on the 'Correction in certificate' option and select the person, whose details you want to change, from the drop-down menu.

Click on the options you need to make corrections and edit the details.

Click on submit.