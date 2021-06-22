Step-by-step details to download 'Vaccination Certificate' online via CoWIN, Aarogya Setu apps

The vaccination drive has been ramped up across the country. The first day of the revised COVID-19 vaccination policy saw a record of over 85.15 lakh doses administered on Monday. According to the revised COVID-19 vaccination policy, the Centre is procuring 75% of domestically available vaccines for free jabs to the 18-plus population

The Centre has also permitted 'walk-in' registration at the nearest vaccination centre wherein the vaccinator would perform the on-site registration and provide jabs.

It is crucial for India to expand its vaccination drive as it anticipates the possible third wave of COVID-19. AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria has already warned that the third wave of COVID-19 is 'inevitable' and could hit the country in the next six to eight weeks.

Once you take the first jab, a vaccination certificate is issued by the Government of India. It includes all the basic details of the beneficiary including name, age, gender, and also all the details of vaccination. The vaccination certificates can be handy during travel and also help in the access of several other premises.

Here we bring before you the process to Download Vaccination Certificate online via CoWIN and Aarogya Setu app.

Download Vaccination Certificate from CoWIN

Visit the official website of CoWIN at https://www.cowin.gov.in/

On the top of the homepage, click on the Sign In/Register button

You will need to log in using your registered mobile number

Enter OTP received on the registered phone number

If you have received the first jab or are fully vaccinated, you can find a Certificate tab under your name

Click on download. Save your vaccination certificate

Download Vaccination Certificate from Aarogya Setu app

Open Aarogya Setu app on your phone

Login using your registered mobile number

Click on the CoWIN tab

Click on the Vaccination Certificate option

You will be required to enter your 13-digit beneficiary reference ID

Download your vaccine certificate. Save a copy for future reference.