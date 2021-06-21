Headlines

Free COVID-19 vaccines for all adults, no prior online registration required - All you need to know

A new phase of Covid-19 vaccination will begin from June 21 where the Centre will provide free vaccines to all above the age of 18 years.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2021, 07:12 AM IST

India to begin its free COVID-19 vaccination drive from today (June 21) for everyone above the age of 18. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on June 7 that the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country will be centralised and all vaccines will be procured by the Government of India and given to states for free. From June 21, states will get free vaccines for everyone above 18 years of age.

 

Here are some facts about the government’s new COVID-19 vaccination drive:

- The central government will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to the state government from June 21.

 

- All citizens above the age of 18 can get free vaccination at government facilities. Several states had already announced free vaccines for all.

 

- Facilities of Common Service Centre and Call Centres can be availed by states to help citizens book slots for vaccination.

 

- The centre will buy 75 per cent of the vaccines and will distribute them for free to the states and the Union territories.

 

- Private sectors will continue to have access to 25% of monthly vaccine production. The service charge at private hospitals capped at Rs 150 per dose over vaccine price.

 

- If you are going to get vaccinated at a government hospital, prior registration on CO-Win is not mandatory, as the government allows the on-spot registration starting from June 21.

 

- If you are going to get vaccinated at a private hospital, prior registration is not required, on-site registration can be done as well.

 

- People above 18 years of age can book slots for themselves through various online platforms including CoWIN, Aarogya Setu.

 

Steps to verify a vaccination certificate:

It is important to check the authenticity of the vaccine certificate after getting inoculated. Here are the steps to verify the certificate:

 

Step 1: Visit verify.cowin.gov.in  

 

Step 2: Click on the ‘scan QR code’ on the homepage

 

Step 3: A notification will prompt from CO-Win to allow you to use your device’s camera.

 

Step 4: Point the camera to the QR code on the certificate issued and scan

 

Step 5: After verification, the details will show up - name, age, gender, certificate ID, date of issuance, the name of the vaccination facility etc.

 

Step 6: If the certificate is not genuine, a 'certificate invalid' message will be displayed.

