Nothing smartwatch coming later this year, CEO Carl Pei confirms

Nothing has launched a few successful products in the last couple of years including the Nothing Phone (1) and Nothing Ear (1). Riding on the wave of success, the company also launched their successors that are much premium. With an aim to expand its product portfolio, Nothing CEO Carl Pei has announced that the UK-based tech firm will also launch a smartwatch later this year along with a new pair of earbuds.

In a public address, Pei introduced ‘CMF by Nothing’, a new range of products that makes better design more accessible to a wider group of consumers.

“Nothing is dedicated to making tech fun again and has proven its abilities to break boundaries in industrial design. As such, the company believes it can make good design more democratic and impact more people,” it said in a statement.

Understanding that different consumers want different things, CMF by Nothing will serve to bridge the gap in the value segment with better quality products that offer clean and timeless design, it added. CMF by Nothing will first launch a smartwatch and earbuds later this year and more details will be released in the coming months, said the company.

Earlier this week, Nothing announced that the Swedish House Mafia Sound Pack and custom ringtone is now available to all Nothing Phone (1) and (2) users.