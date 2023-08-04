Headlines

Reliance Retail’s cheapest JioBook laptop going on sale tomorrow, gets massive discount on Amazon

Gyanvapi row: ASI team starts work on scientific survey of mosque complex in UP's Varanasi

Viral video: Brave boys risk lives to rescue stray dog trapped near overflowing drain! grab a tissue

Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone was 'laughing, crying, clapping, whistling' while watching RRKPK

Diabetes: Can drinking Kombucha tea everyday control blood sugar levels? Know here

Fatty Liver: 10 tips to maintain liver health

Inspirational messages by BLACKPINK's Jisoo

10 Vitamin D rich foods for vegetarians

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

Saiyami Kher reveals she was asked to get lip and nose job done, says it was 'wrong advice to give to 18-year-old'

Ranveer Singh opens up on his box office failures before RRKPK: 'I don’t understand this numbers game at all'

Technology

Nothing smartwatch coming later this year, CEO Carl Pei confirms

Pei introduced ‘CMF by Nothing’, a new range of products that makes better design more accessible to a wider group of consumers.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 09:17 AM IST

Nothing has launched a few successful products in the last couple of years including the Nothing Phone (1) and Nothing Ear (1). Riding on the wave of success, the company also launched their successors that are much premium. With an aim to expand its product portfolio, Nothing CEO Carl Pei has announced that the UK-based tech firm will also launch a smartwatch later this year along with a new pair of earbuds.

In a public address, Pei introduced ‘CMF by Nothing’, a new range of products that makes better design more accessible to a wider group of consumers.

“Nothing is dedicated to making tech fun again and has proven its abilities to break boundaries in industrial design. As such, the company believes it can make good design more democratic and impact more people,” it said in a statement.

Understanding that different consumers want different things, CMF by Nothing will serve to bridge the gap in the value segment with better quality products that offer clean and timeless design, it added. CMF by Nothing will first launch a smartwatch and earbuds later this year and more details will be released in the coming months, said the company.

Earlier this week, Nothing announced that the Swedish House Mafia Sound Pack and custom ringtone is now available to all Nothing Phone (1) and (2) users.

