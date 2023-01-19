Nothing CEO Carl Pei takes a subtle dig at 'cringe' Nothing Phone (1) modification

Nothing Phone (1) Mini concept.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has always been pretty vocal about his ideas and opinions about his brand and other smartphones. He recently reviewed Apple's flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max in a video and he also shared his opinions about the several Nothing concepts shared by the fans of UK-based tech firm. Pei is quite receptive to new ideas about Nothing products but his recent tweet suggests that he was unhappy with a Nothing Phone (1) Mini concept that recently went viral. Independent designer Priyanshu Jaiswal created a Nothing Phone (1) Mini concept that gets some radical features such as a screen at the left edge and colour changing Glyph Interface. Although the design attracts many, it appears that Carl Pei is not happy with colour changing Glyph Interface. In one of his recent tweets, Carl Pei wrote “RGB Glyph Interface = cringe.”

Although the tweet may not be directly referring to the Nothing Phone (1) Mini concept, it is clear that the company will not bring out a colour changing Glyph Interface to Nothing Phone (1) anytime soon. The minimalistic design lovers are appreciating the tweet while gamers and music lovers who like RGB light are unhappy with Pei’s statement.

For those who are unaware, the Nothing Phone (1) Mini gets an Essential Tab that shows the Wi-Fi, time, Bluetooth and weather. Instead of volume rockers, the device gets a unique vertical scroll that will allow users to control the volume and also to easily scroll through social media platforms without swiping the fingers repeatedly.

With the Phone (1) Mini concept, the designer enhanced the transparent design language and also added a colour changing back light and sidebar that allow users to change the colour of the smartphone.