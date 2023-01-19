From Samsung Galaxy M13, Redmi Note 9 to OPPO A31: Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 you can buy

File Photo

The time has gone when people preferred to spend a ton of money on their smartphones. Now, these smartphones above the price range of Rs 30,000 are limited to premium users while others look for a more affordable, high-performance smartphone that doesn't burn a hole in their pockets.

Smartphones under Rs 15,000 is one of the most popular options that people look for. Samsung, Redmi, and OPPO are some of the brands that have a variety of options for budget-friendly smartphones. These phones have all the goodness of high-end models at a pocket-friendly price.

Today, we will list out a few smartphones under Rs 15,000 that you can buy.

Samsung Galaxy M13 (6GB, 128GB storage)

Samsung is one of the leading makers of budget-friendly phones. The Samsung Galaxy M13 comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also has a 50 MP main and 8 MP front camera. This phone is priced at Rs 13,999.

Redmi Note 9 (4GB RAM 64GB storage)

Redmi Note 9 is one of the best smartphones available in the market. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. It also comes with a 48 MP Quad camera array with an ultra-wide and macro lens. This phone is priced at Rs 13,490.

OPPO A31 (6GB RAM, 128GB storage)

OPPO is one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands as of now. The OPPO A31 is a special model and comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also features a 12+2+2 MP triple rear camera along with an additional camera feature. It is priced at Rs 11,990.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G (4GB RAM 64GB storage)

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is one of the best 5G smartphones available in the market as of now. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. This phone is priced at Rs 13,999.

Nokia G20 smartphone

Nokia is one of the leading smartphone brands in India and the Nokia G20 smartphone is one to be reckoned with. It comes with a 48 MP Quad camera with AI imaging code and OZO audio. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The Nokia G20 smartphone is priced at Rs 12,750.