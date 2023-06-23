Nitin Kamath, Sanjeev Barnwal and others to take part in Google Startup School 2023

Google

Google in India launched Virtual Startup School last year with an acknowledgment that the Indian startup ecosystem, with close to one lakh startups across the country, is no longer confined to India’s metros. As cities like Indore, Madurai and Gorakhpur have emerged as the birthing grounds for new startups, it became imperative to create pathways for founders to benefit from the institutional knowledge present among India’s very experienced entrepreneurs and their teams.

The launch edition of Startup School saw over 14000 startups participate from over 600 towns and cities, with tremendously encouraging feedback. Drawing on the success of the first cohort, Google has announced the second edition of Startup School 2023, supported by Startup India - starting 11 July.

Presented in collaboration with Startup India which is joining hands with Google for the program design and outreach this year, this year’s program will span over eight weeks, featuring over 30 Google and industry experts via fireside chats with transformative entrepreneurs and VCs, as well as instructor-led sessions on a series of topics including AI, product and tech strategy, marketing & global growth and funding & leadership.

Google hopes to reach 30,000 startups and help them innovate responsibly, learn best practices at scale through a curriculum tailored to the unique needs of the Indian ecosystem.

Some key speakers from the Startup School 2023 agenda include Bikram Bedi, Nitin Kamath, Sanjeev Barnwal and others.