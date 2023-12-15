Headlines

Technology

Mukesh Ambani owned Jio launches new plans: Unlimited calls, 5G data, 14 OTT subscriptions at just Rs…

Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio offers unlimited calls, 5G data and it comes bundled with subscriptions of up to 14 OTT platforms such as Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 09:21 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani has revolutionised the telecom sector in the country and the way Indians use the internet. Over the past few years, Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio has launched several affordable plans to cater the needs of the Indian consumers. The richest man in India has disrupted the industry by launching new plans to cater the usage needs of specific audiences. A bunch of the Reliance Jio plans are bundled with other services and subscription to OTT platforms. The plans bundled with OTT subscriptions are amongst the most popular and to get the most out of it, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has launched a new plan with a JioTV Premium subscription. The new plan by Reliance Jio offers unlimited calls, 5G data and it comes bundled with subscriptions of up to 14 OTT platforms such as Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema. The new loaded Jio prepaid plans start at Rs 398.

New plans by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio come in three options - Rs 398, Rs 1198, and Rs 4498. The new Reliance Jio prepaid plan of Rs 398 is valid for 28 days and it allows users to access 2GB 5G data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. It also offers subscriptions to 12 OTT platforms via the JioTV application.

The Rs 1198 Reliance Jio is valid for 84 days and it allows users to access 2GB 5G data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. It also offers subscriptions to 14 OTT platforms via the JioTV application. The Rs 4498 plan offers the same for 1 year.

The 14 OTT subscriptions offered under JioTV Premium include - JioCinema Premium, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Prime Video (Mobile), Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Docubay, Hoichoi, SunNXT, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, EpicON, and Kanccha Lannka.

