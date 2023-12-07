Headlines

Triptii Dimri breaks silence on her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: 'This was nothing in comparison to...'

Telangana CM Oath Ceremony Live: Congress' Revanth Reddy set to take oath; know who's invited, who's not

Mukesh Ambani launches new plan for Jio users: Unlimited calls, 5G data, OTT subscription at just Rs…

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Virat Kohli, TV series Ramayan cast likely to be invited for Ram temple opening: Report

Apple iPhone production may face major setback in India, 2.99 trillion dollar company to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani launches new plan for Jio users: Unlimited calls, 5G data, OTT subscription at just Rs…

Newlywed woman killed in shark attack on paddleboarding expedition, details inside

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 6: Vicky Kaushal film continues to struggle, earns Rs 3.30 crore

Roti vs Rice: Which is better for you?

Players with maximum ducks in IPL history

10 best films of Nani

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Triptii Dimri breaks silence on her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: 'This was nothing in comparison to...'

Animal box office collection day 6: Ranbir Kapoor film is unstoppable, crosses Rs 500 crore worldwide

Meet star kid who plays Bobby Deol's second wife in Animal, both parents were actors, is beauty queen from...

HomeTechnology

Technology

Mukesh Ambani launches new plan for Jio users: Unlimited calls, 5G data, OTT subscription at just Rs…

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has quietly launched a new plan for prepaid Jio users. The new plan by Reliance Jio offers unlimited calls, 5G data and it comes bundled with subscription of various OTT platforms.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 09:48 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Mukesh Ambani has revolutionised the telecom sector in India with his Reliance Jio subsidiary. The richest man in India disrupted the industry by launching affordable devices and data plans for the masses. Time to time, Mukesh Ambani announced new plans to cater the usage needs of specific audiences. A bunch of the Reliance Jio plans are bundled with other services and subscription to OTT platforms such as JioCinema and Sony LIV. Continuing on that path, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has quietly launched a new plan for prepaid Jio users. The new plan by Reliance Jio offers unlimited calls, 5G data and it comes bundled with subscription of various OTT platforms such as Sony LIV and Zee5. The new loaded Jio prepaid plan is priced at Rs 909.

The new Reliance Jio prepaid plan of Rs 909 is valid for 84 days and it allows users to access 2GB 5G data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. It also offers subscriptions to JioCinema, JioCloud along with Sony LIV and Zee5 via the JioTV application.

Recently, the company also announced a new booster plan for Jio AirFiber that costs Rs 401. The Rs 401 data booster plan provides 1000GB data and is valid for a single billing cycle. The data is limited to a single billing cycle and if you are not able to use the whole data, the remaining one isn’t carried over. As the name suggests, this is a data booster plan and one needs to have a regular Jio AirFiber or Jio AirFiber Max plan to access it. The new plan is for users who may need extra data for a limited period of time.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Don't shout': Jaya Bachchan asks paps to keep quiet at The Archies premiere, netizens say 'she is so rude'

Gemini: Google launches its 'most capable' multimodal AI model in three sizes

Bobby Deol reacts to polarising reactions to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal: 'This kind of toxicity exists in our society'

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder: Karni Sena calls for Rajasthan bandh today

'He wanted to become the PM but...': Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha's big revelation

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE