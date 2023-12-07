Mukesh Ambani launches new plan for Jio users: Unlimited calls, 5G data, OTT subscription at just Rs…

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has quietly launched a new plan for prepaid Jio users. The new plan by Reliance Jio offers unlimited calls, 5G data and it comes bundled with subscription of various OTT platforms.

Mukesh Ambani has revolutionised the telecom sector in India with his Reliance Jio subsidiary. The richest man in India disrupted the industry by launching affordable devices and data plans for the masses. Time to time, Mukesh Ambani announced new plans to cater the usage needs of specific audiences. A bunch of the Reliance Jio plans are bundled with other services and subscription to OTT platforms such as JioCinema and Sony LIV. Continuing on that path, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has quietly launched a new plan for prepaid Jio users. The new plan by Reliance Jio offers unlimited calls, 5G data and it comes bundled with subscription of various OTT platforms such as Sony LIV and Zee5. The new loaded Jio prepaid plan is priced at Rs 909.

The new Reliance Jio prepaid plan of Rs 909 is valid for 84 days and it allows users to access 2GB 5G data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. It also offers subscriptions to JioCinema, JioCloud along with Sony LIV and Zee5 via the JioTV application.

Recently, the company also announced a new booster plan for Jio AirFiber that costs Rs 401. The Rs 401 data booster plan provides 1000GB data and is valid for a single billing cycle. The data is limited to a single billing cycle and if you are not able to use the whole data, the remaining one isn’t carried over. As the name suggests, this is a data booster plan and one needs to have a regular Jio AirFiber or Jio AirFiber Max plan to access it. The new plan is for users who may need extra data for a limited period of time.