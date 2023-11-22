Microsoft Outlook Lite rolls out support for SMS, India vernacular languages

Outlook Lite also supports SMS messaging, simplifying how users consume transactional and promotional information, by providing a unified and smart inbox that organizes messages by categories, such as transactions, promotions and personal.

Microsoft has announced new features in Outlook Lite, an email and SMS app designed specifically for Indian users that combines the best of email, and SMS in one place. Outlook Lite brings all the important features of Microsoft Outlook in a smaller-sized app with fast performance for lightweight devices on any network. Outlook Lite now supports two core scenarios, support for Indian vernacular languages and support for SMS, to enable Indian users to effectively communicate.

Outlook Lite is inclusive and responsive to the diverse linguistic needs of Indian users with features such as voice typing, transliteration, and reading emails in regional languages, to make it easier for users to compose and read emails in their preferred language. Whether users want to dictate an email in Hindi, type an email in Tamil and have it automatically converted to English, or read an email in Gujarati, Outlook Lite helps them do just that. Currently supporting five Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, it will soon expand to more. More languages and dialects will also be added in future to continue catering to the linguistic diversity of India.

Outlook Lite also supports SMS messaging, simplifying how users consume transactional and promotional information, by providing a unified and smart inbox that organizes messages by categories, such as transactions, promotions and personal. Users can easily switch between different categories and view relevant messages in one place. It also reminds them of important appointments, travel bookings, bill payments, and gas booking reminders which usually get lost in information overload.

Outlook Lite will also soon support language translation for SMS, so users can read messages in their preferred language, or switch between languages with a single tap. This is especially useful for users who receive messages in multiple languages or who want to communicate with people from different regions.