Technology

Man uses ChatGPT’s help to find wife from over 5000 matches on Tinder, here’s how

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 12:11 PM IST

Edited by

A Russian man recently shared his unconventional journey to finding love, revealing that he utilized OpenAI's AI chatbot ChatGPT to assist him in his quest for a life partner. Alexander Zhadan took to social media platform X to disclose his experience, detailing how he leveraged ChatGPT to navigate through over 5,000 matches on the dating app Tinder.

Zhadan explained that he programmed ChatGPT to operate as a Tinder bot, engaging with a staggering 5,239 girls on the platform over the course of a year. Eventually, he found success as he proposed to a girl with whom ChatGPT had been conversing on his behalf, after filtering through numerous other matches.

The decision to employ ChatGPT stemmed from Zhadan's belief that finding a compatible partner amidst his busy schedule was a daunting task. He emphasized the challenges of balancing work, hobbies, and social interactions, acknowledging that while he could have pursued the traditional route independently, it would have been more time-consuming and costly.

Zhadan candidly shared that ChatGPT facilitated a hectic dating schedule, orchestrating up to six dates per day at times. He disclosed that he had developed multiple versions of the ChatGPT bot to enhance its functionality.

Upon successfully connecting with his now-fiancée, Karina, Zhadan decided to take a hiatus from his AI-assisted matchmaking endeavors. Reflecting on the process, the 23-year-old highlighted how the AI bot not only sifted through undesirable matches but also engaged in small talk, arranged dates, and even assisted in the proposal.

Furthermore, Zhadan implemented filters to prioritize communication with women he deemed compatible for live conversations, streamlining the matchmaking process even further. (with inputs from IANS)

