Kerala man loses Rs 40,000 in 'deepfake' AI WhatsApp fraud, what is it and how to keep your money safe

AI scam victim loses Rs 40,000 in deepfake WhatsApp call. Here's how you can protect yourself from being cheated.

In a distressing incident, a resident of Kozhikode, Kerala fell victim to an artificial intelligence (AI) scam and lost Rs 40,000. Radhakrishnan received a video call on WhatsApp from an unknown number, appearing to be one of his former colleagues from Andhra Pradesh. The caller claimed to have a relative in the hospital and requested financial assistance. Initially, Radhakrishnan obliged, but suspicions arose when the same person demanded an additional Rs 30,000. Realizing something was amiss, he promptly reported the incident to the Cyber Police.

This case marks the first instance of such a cheating scam in Kerala that involved the use of AI technology to create fake videos. Deepfakes, as they are known, utilize AI to generate synthetic content by superimposing one person's face onto another's in videos or audio recordings. Notably, deepfakes gained attention in 2017 when celebrities' faces were swapped with those of adult film actors. Since then, they have been misused to create misleading videos, spread misinformation, and perpetrate financial fraud.

In the case of the WhatsApp deepfake scam, the police initiated an investigation and traced the transaction to a private bank in Maharashtra. Authorities froze the account in question. The perpetrators utilized AI technology to create fake videos using images of the victim's friends and acquaintances sourced from social media. By gathering information such as common friends' names, they successfully deceived Radhakrishnan.

AI-based deepfake scams are becoming increasingly prevalent worldwide due to their accessibility and affordability. A similar incident in China involved an impersonation scam, where the fraudster used AI-powered face-swapping technology during a video call, duping the victim out of $622,000.

To protect oneself from AI-based deepfake fraud, it is crucial to remain vigilant and follow certain guidelines:

1. Verify the authenticity of individuals contacting you via WhatsApp or social media.

2. Refrain from sharing personal information or transferring money to unknown or untrusted individuals.

3. Never disclose bank account or credit card details to callers requesting such information.

4. If a call appears suspicious or resembles a deepfake, end the conversation and block the contact.

5. Prior to making any financial transactions, reach out to the person who might be impersonated using a different number or alternative means of communication.

6. Report any fraudulent incidents immediately to the police helpline (1930) to freeze the transaction.

Identifying a deepfake can be challenging, but certain indicators can help:

• Observe the face for distortions or unnatural transformations.

• Check for abnormalities in the cheeks and forehead, such as excessively smooth or wrinkled skin.

• Pay attention to the presence and positioning of shadows, particularly under the eyes.

• Assess the naturalness of blinking; mechanical or irregular patterns may indicate a deepfake.

• Scrutinize lip movements for synchronization issues, as some deepfakes rely on lip syncing.

By remaining cautious and informed, individuals can protect themselves from falling victim to AI-based deepfake scams.

