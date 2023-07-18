Beware! New scam puts loan seekers into heavy debt with no money in hand, here's how you can detect fake ads, websites

Headlines

Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal ditch Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV for humble Toyota in Rs 15 crore convoy

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia selected for Asian Games 2023 without trials? Wrestlers allege ‘protest’ controversy

Little girl's adorable dance to 'Tere Vaaste' melts hearts with cuteness, watch

AP EAMCET 2023 counselling schedule released: Registration opens on July 24

Woman's sizzling rain dance to 'Cham Cham' burns internet, video is viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal ditch Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV for humble Toyota in Rs 15 crore convoy

Salman Khan To Quit Bigg Boss OTT 2 After His Smoking Photo Leaked? Here's The Truth

Little girl's adorable dance to 'Tere Vaaste' melts hearts with cuteness, watch

Benefits of putting ghee on the belly button

10 south stars and their highly qualified spouses 

10 Superfoods for good height

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Salman Khan To Quit Bigg Boss OTT 2 After His Smoking Photo Leaked? Here's The Truth

Delhi Flood: Yamuna again flows above danger mark, no respite from waterlogging in several areas

Amid opposition alliance, PM Modi exudes confidence in swift victory of NDA in 2024

Vivek Agnihotri introduces new film The Kashmir Files Unreported, promises to show 'vulgar truth of Kashmir genocide'

Watch: Priyanka Chopra’s team shares video of her ‘adorable birthday dance’, fans say ‘she is so cute’

Varun Dhawan trolled for biting Janhvi Kapoor’s ear during Bawaal promotions, netizens call it ‘absolutely ridiculous’

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Beware! New scam puts loan seekers into heavy debt with no money in hand, here's how you can detect fake ads, websites

Loan scams: Here's how you can prevent losses by identifying fake advertisements, websites, and emails.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 10:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Cyber fraud: Fraudulent loan advertisements have become a growing concern in the financial industry, targeting individuals facing financial difficulties. These deceptive ads promise quick and hassle-free loans without paperwork or credit checks. However, they often come with exorbitant interest rates and hidden fees, leaving borrowers in even deeper financial trouble. It's crucial for loan-seekers to recognize the red flags associated with fraud loan ads to safeguard themselves.

According to a booklet by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the modus operandi of financial fraudsters in the non-banking financial company (NBFC) space, scammers issue counterfeit advertisements offering personal loans at incredibly attractive and low interest rates, easy repayment options, and without collateral or security requirements.

Here are some tactics used by fraudsters, as outlined in the booklet:

1. Fraudsters send emails posing as senior officials from well-known/genuine NBFCs, creating an illusion of credibility.

2. Borrowers who approach these fraudsters for loans are tricked into paying various upfront charges such as processing fees, Goods and Services Tax (GST), intercity charges, advance Equated Monthly Installments (EMI), etc. 3. The fraudsters then vanish without providing the promised loan amount.

3. Fraudsters create fake website links to appear in search engine results when individuals search for loan-related information.

The RBI booklet also emphasizes the following precautions:

1. Legitimate NBFCs/banks deduct the loan processing fee from the sanctioned loan amount and do not demand upfront cash payment from borrowers.

2. Never pay any processing fee in advance, as reputable NBFCs/banks do not require such fees before processing loan applications.

3. Do not make payments or provide confidential information in response to online loan offers with exceptionally low interest rates without verifying the authenticity through trusted sources.

To help you avoid falling victim to fraud loan ads, consider these tips:

1. Conduct thorough research on the lender before applying for a loan. Visit their official website and read reviews from other borrowers.

2. Exercise caution when encountering loan ads on social media or in unsolicited emails, as they are more likely to be scams.

3. Be wary of lenders who request your personal information before you've even applied for a loan, as legitimate lenders follow proper application procedures.

If you come across fraudulent loan ads, report them to the relevant authorities. File a complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell at your local police station or directly at the RBI's Sachet portal (https://sachet.rbi.org.in). Provide detailed information, including the content of the ad, website details, and any communication received.

Read more: Income tax refund: How to check status and avoid delays in ITR filing process

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

‘Keep ruling the world’ — Kareena Kapoor pens sweet birthday wish for Priyanka Chopra

Meet highest-paid contestant in Bigg Boss history, not Rimi Sen, Hina, Khali, Sidharth, Tejasswi, Karan Kundrra, Dipika

Mukesh Ambani’s rare photo from his school days surfaces online, exudes billionaire’s confidence

Opposition alliance INDIA calls for caste census, pledges to fight 'crimes against minorities, women, Dalits, tribals'

This school dropout became millionaire at 23, built multi-crore company, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance, Amul are his clients

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE