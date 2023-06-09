Instagram down for thousands of users across the globe

Instagram down

Instagram is down for several users across the globe and #InstagramDown has started to trend on Twitter as users are jumping to Elon Musk owned microblogging platform to confirm the outage. As of now, the company has not revealed any details related to the outage but as reported by users on Twitter, Instagram is showing an error message that reads “Something went wrong. There’s an issue and the page could not be loaded.” Ookla backed outage monitoring platform Downdetector also saw a sudden surge in reports of Instagram outage. The reports of Instagram going down started to rise at around 10:40 am on June 9.



Is anyone on instagram is having issues on the stories music or video not loading on their stories or is it just me? #instagramdown #instagram — Freddy Flores (@FreddyFlores753) June 9, 2023

Instagram down again … Here they come to twitter pic.twitter.com/vT6vVu8N0O — Ralph (@justRalph_) June 9, 2023

Similar outage was reported on the Meta owned social networking platform earlier this year in March. Usually Instagram outages are not that long and it can be expected that you will be able to see Reels and stories of your friends again shortly.