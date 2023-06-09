Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Instagram down for thousands of users across the globe

Ookla backed outage monitoring platform Downdetector also saw a sudden surge in reports of Instagram outage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

Instagram down for thousands of users across the globe
Instagram down

Instagram is down for several users across the globe and #InstagramDown has started to trend on Twitter as users are jumping to Elon Musk owned microblogging platform to confirm the outage. As of now, the company has not revealed any details related to the outage but as reported by users on Twitter, Instagram is showing an error message that reads “Something went wrong. There’s an issue and the page could not be loaded.” Ookla backed outage monitoring platform Downdetector also saw a sudden surge in reports of Instagram outage. The reports of Instagram going down started to rise at around 10:40 am on June 9.
 

 

 

Similar outage was reported on the Meta owned social networking platform earlier this year in March. Usually Instagram outages are not that long and it can be expected that you will be able to see Reels and stories of your friends again shortly. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa
Amid V-BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours, a look at BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga's relationship news
Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding
Diabetes control: Here's why you should eat 'baasi' roti as breakfast for blood sugar management
5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 720 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.