Instagram announces new editing tools for reels, stories and posts

Technology

Instagram announces new editing tools for reels, stories and posts

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

Instagram has announced a number of improvements to reels, feed photos, carousels, and stories, as well as new insights to help you better understand how your content is performing. Instagram is testing the ability for you to scale, crop and rotate individual clips. Along with this, the platform is bringing undo and redo features and also making it easier for you to find existing tools like Voiceover. 

The company is also adding 10 new English text-to-speech voices to choose from, available in select countries. Users can now show their creativity with six new text fonts and styles available in hundreds of languages. To help users’ text stand out even more, they can also add outlines for better clarity.

For users to find the right audio for their reel, Instagram is testing new ways to access the audio browser or trending audio. They can now quickly jump to the audio page from the top of the camera roll and find what inspires them.

In addition, the company is making it easier to edit users’ in-progress reels by giving them a streamlined view of all their saved drafts. Soon users will be able to preview their drafts, rename them, and schedule them in advance, the company said.

To help users make more unique Reels and stories, the company is working on creating custom stickers from their own photos and videos in their camera roll, or from eligible photos and videos they see on Instagram. The company is also testing the ability to make custom stickers from videos. Moreover, the tech giant is making improvements to help users better understand how their reels content is performing.

“We introduced a new Reels metric on Facebook and Instagram called Replays and we updated the definition of Reels Plays to also include Replays in addition to Initial Plays. You may notice an increase in your Reels Plays as a result of this,” Meta said.

In addition, over the coming months, the company will be rolling out the ability for creators to see how many people are watching their Reel on a moment-by-moment basis with its interactive Retention Chart. (with inputs from IANS)

