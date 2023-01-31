Infinix Zerobook laptop series launched in India at a starting price of Rs 49,990

Infinix Zerobook

Infinix has launched the new Infinix Zerobook laptop series in India that is targeted at professionals. As per the company, the new Infinix Zerobook laptops are packed with fast processing speed, face tracking, long battery life and much more. The series is equipped with latest 12th Gen Intel Core H series processors and 96EU Iris Xe Graphics integrated graphics card. The laptops will be available on Flipkart with introductory launch pricing starting Rs 49,990 for i5, Rs 64,990 for i7, Rs 79,990 for i9 (16GB) and Rs 84,990 for i9 (1TB).

The all-new Infinix Zerobook laptops feature Meteoric phase design and full metal body with 16.9mm thickness. It also comes with rear hinge light with over boost switch. The laptops sport a 15.6-inch display with ultra-clear full HD resolution with 400 NITS of peak brightness and 100% sRGB colour reproduction, which is the highest in this segment.

The viewing is further enhanced by a quad array balanced audio feature with 2x high frequency 2 Watt speakers in the bottom and 2x low frequency 1 Watt speakers in the front. For easy and quick unlocking, there is a fingerprint sensor on the power key button of the laptops.

Equipped with the latest 12th Generation Intel Core H series processors, the Zerobook comes in three processor variants (i9, i7 and i5). The laptops are integrated with a powerful 96EU Iris Xe Graphics card and are also backed by PCIe 4.0 SSD, promising users with higher input/output operations per second (IOPS) and potentially lower power consumption.

Infinix claims that the new laptops come with a category first Unique Over Boost Switch which turns the device in three different modes: Eco mode (to maximise battery life), Balance mode (to maintain stability between the over boost and eco mode) and Over boost mode (to deliver higher performance at 54W output power while using heavy software). The red rear light on the hinge of the device ensures that the over boost mode is active.