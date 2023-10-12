Headlines

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to re-release in theatres on its 25th anniversary, here's when and where you can watch it

This Indian-origin billionaire surpassed Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella to become richest Indian professional manager

Indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for users of Google Chrome, check details

When is your EPF withdrawal taxable? Know tax implications, key considerations for PF withdrawals

Apple iPhone 15 available at just Rs 39,250 on Flipkart after Rs 40,650 off, check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to re-release in theatres on its 25th anniversary, here's when and where you can watch it

This Indian-origin billionaire surpassed Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella to become richest Indian professional manager

Indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for users of Google Chrome, check details

World Arthritis Day 2023: 10 Superfoods for relief from knee and joint pain

Weight loss tips: Indian soups that help burn belly fat

7 Bollywood actors who did a film for free

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

Israel Gaza War: Gaza faces ‘humanitarian catastrophe,’ no electricity as sole power plant stops working

Konkona Sen Sharma on Mumbai Diaries S2: 'OTT has given chance to actors who...'

Israel Gaza War Ground Report : Death toll rises, shelling continues as Israeli pounded Gaza

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to re-release in theatres on its 25th anniversary, here's when and where you can watch it

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she and Will Smith separated in 2016, netizens wonder 'so he slapped Chris Rock for nothing'

'What is the point if I do have an Indian passport...': Akshay Kumar opens up on his reclaimed Indian citizenship

HomeTechnology

Technology

Indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for users of Google Chrome, check details

Indian government has issued a high severity warning for users of Google Chrome version prior to 118.0.5993.70 for Windows, Mac and Linux users.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 09:45 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Google Chrome is the most used web browser across the globe and millions of users rely on the Google owned browser for most of their work. Google Chrome is so popular that the company even launched an operating system named after it. As most of the day-to-day things are now done online, we often store and share a lot of our personal information including location, banking details and others via our browser. To keep the users safe, the Indian government has issued a high severity warning for users of Google Chrome version prior to 118.0.5993.70 for Windows, Mac and Linux users. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has revealed that multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google browser which can allow fraudsters to cause denial of service on your device.

Google rolls out updates for its browser from time to time to keep the users updated, however many users don’t update the app often due to lack of data, storage or ease of use. Such devices with older versions of the app are easy to exploit due to the exposed vulnerabilities. A few such dangerous vulnerabilities have now been mentioned by the Indian government in its warning for users of Google’s app.

According to CERT-In, these vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to Use after free in Site Isolation, Blink History and Cast; Inappropriate implementation in Fullscreen, Navigation, DevTools, Intents, Downloads, Extensions API, Autofill, Installer and Input; Heap buffer overflow in PDF. A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by sending a specially crafted request on the targeted system.

Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and cause denial of Service (DoS) condition on the targeted system. To avoid any swindling, users should apply appropriate patches as mentioned by Google.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Amazon Great Indian Festival: 5 smart home gadgets under Rs 2,000

India's unemployment rate at 6-year low of 3.2% during Jul 2022-Jun 2023: Govt

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in these states, detailed forecast here

Mira Nair announced as Head of Jury at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival for South Asia Competition

Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif shot dead by unidentified assailants in Pakistan: Report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE