Indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for users of Google Chrome, check details

Google Chrome is the most used web browser across the globe and millions of users rely on the Google owned browser for most of their work. Google Chrome is so popular that the company even launched an operating system named after it. As most of the day-to-day things are now done online, we often store and share a lot of our personal information including location, banking details and others via our browser. To keep the users safe, the Indian government has issued a high severity warning for users of Google Chrome version prior to 118.0.5993.70 for Windows, Mac and Linux users. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has revealed that multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google browser which can allow fraudsters to cause denial of service on your device.

Google rolls out updates for its browser from time to time to keep the users updated, however many users don’t update the app often due to lack of data, storage or ease of use. Such devices with older versions of the app are easy to exploit due to the exposed vulnerabilities. A few such dangerous vulnerabilities have now been mentioned by the Indian government in its warning for users of Google’s app.

According to CERT-In, these vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to Use after free in Site Isolation, Blink History and Cast; Inappropriate implementation in Fullscreen, Navigation, DevTools, Intents, Downloads, Extensions API, Autofill, Installer and Input; Heap buffer overflow in PDF. A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by sending a specially crafted request on the targeted system.

Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and cause denial of Service (DoS) condition on the targeted system. To avoid any swindling, users should apply appropriate patches as mentioned by Google.