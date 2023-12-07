Hyundai Exter, Venue and other cars to get expensive, company raising prices by…

All Hyundai cars including Santro, Exter, Verna, Venue and others will cost a bit more in the coming year.

Hyundai is one of the most popular car brands in India and the company behind the best selling SUV in the country Creta. As the Korean giant gears up to unveil the new 2024 Hyundai Creta on January 16, it has announced that it will increase prices of its models by January 1, 2024. This means all Hyundai cars including Santro, Exter, Verna, Venue and others will cost a bit more in the coming year. If you are planning to buy a new Hyundai car, this may be the right time.

The company announced the price increase owing to rising input cost, adverse exchange rate and increase in commodity prices, amongst other reasons.

Commenting on the price hike, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “At Hyundai Motor India, we always try to absorb the cost escalations to the extent possible and ensure continuous customer delight. However, it has now become imperative to pass on some portion of the rising input cost to the market through a minor price increase. The price hike will be effective from January 1st, 2024.”