Prashanth Neel shares big update on Yash-starrer KGF 3: 'I don't know if I am the director or not but...'

Hyundai Exter, Venue and other cars to get expensive, company raising prices by…

Explore stylish and functional men's clogs on Amazon

'What right does he have to humiliate PM like this': What Pranab Mukherjee told his daughter about Rahul Gandhi

Akshay Kumar will not be seen with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn in Vimal ads anymore; here's why

Explore stylish and functional men's clogs on Amazon

7 Inexpensive substitutes of saffron (kesar)

8 cricketers with most runs in one over in Test matches

5 Dangerous snakes found in Goa

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan's retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is 'Donkey Flight', The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Triptii Dimri breaks silence on her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: 'This was nothing in comparison to...'

Hyundai Exter, Venue and other cars to get expensive, company raising prices by…

All Hyundai cars including Santro, Exter, Verna, Venue and others will cost a bit more in the coming year.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

Hyundai is one of the most popular car brands in India and the company behind the best selling SUV in the country Creta. As the Korean giant gears up to unveil the new 2024 Hyundai Creta on January 16, it has announced that it will increase prices of its models by January 1, 2024. This means all Hyundai cars including Santro, Exter, Verna, Venue and others will cost a bit more in the coming year. If you are planning to buy a new Hyundai car, this may be the right time.

The company announced the price increase owing to rising input cost, adverse exchange rate and increase in commodity prices, amongst other reasons.

Commenting on the price hike, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “At Hyundai Motor India, we always try to absorb the cost escalations to the extent possible and ensure continuous customer delight. However, it has now become imperative to pass on some portion of the rising input cost to the market through a minor price increase. The price hike will be effective from January 1st, 2024.”

