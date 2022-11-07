How to create a WhatsApp Community on iOS or Android smartphone

WhatsApp Communities

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the global roll out of the new WhatsApp Communities feature last week. The feature was in the works over the last few months and the company started to release it for global users. In the initial days of release, the feature was not available in India but it is now available for both iOS and Android smartphone users in the country. For those who are unaware, WhatsApp Communities feature is one of the most awaited features on the messaging platform. It allows users to bring together and manage multiple groups under a single umbrella.

As explained by WhatsApp, Community admins can reach members with important updates by sending announcements, and community members can stay connected by exploring and chatting in groups that matter to them. Members can receive updates sent to the entire community and easily organise smaller discussion groups on what matters to them. Your personal messages and calls in communities are always end-to-end encrypted. To know how to create a WhatsApp Community, you can follow these steps.

How to create WhatsApp Community on Apple iPhone:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp app on your Apple iPhone.

Step 2: Tap on the new Communities tab at the centre of the bottom bar. The new Communities button replaces the Camera button.

Step 3: Tap on Start a Community option.

Step 4: Enter WhatsApp Community name and description. Tap Next.

Step 5: Add existing groups or create a new group.

Step 6: Tap on Create option at the top right corner.

Also read: Apple ‘most popular’ iPhone model available at Rs 23,490 on Flipkart, check details here



How to create WhatsApp Community on Android smartphone:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on the new Communities tab that replaces the Camera button.

Step 3: Tap on Start a Community option.

Step 4: Enter WhatsApp Community name and description. Tap Next.

Step 5: Add existing groups or create a new group.

Step 6: Tap on Create option.