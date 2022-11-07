Apple ‘most popular’ iPhone model available at Rs 23,490 on Flipkart, check details here

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 is one of the most popular iPhone models till date and it was the highest-selling smartphone globally of 2020. Apple iPhone 11 was the vanilla model in the iPhone 11 series that also comprises iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apple iPhone 11 was available as an affordable option in the tech giant’s portfolio until September but the company discontinued the smartphone after the launch of Apple iPhone 14 series. Although the smartphone has been discontinued by Apple, it is still a good buy when you look at the features at the price it is offered at.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Apple iPhone 11 was available at a massive discount and although the festive sales are now over, you can still get iPhone 11 with a great discount. Apple iPhone 11 is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 40,999 for the base model with 64GB storage capacity on Flipkart. The Apple iPhone 11 series was launched in India in 2019 at a starting price of Rs 64,900. Buyers can further reduce the price of the smartphone as Flipkart is offering up to Rs 17,500 off in exchange for your old smartphone, bringing the price down to Rs 23,490. Flipkart is also offering 5% off on the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Apple iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and it is powered by A13 bionic chipset. When it comes to cameras, the smartphone gets dual 12MP sensors at the rear and 12MP selfie shooter at the front. Apart from Apple iPhone 11, Apple has also discontinued the iconic Apple Watch Series 3 after the launch of new Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE.

Also read: Apple likely to remove ‘Hey Siri’ trigger command, just ‘Siri’ to do the work